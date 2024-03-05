Miller Family Wine Co. Unveils Pandemonium Wines, A Toast to Paso Robles' Trailblazing Spirit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Company is pleased to introduce Pandemonium Wines, a new collection of red wines inspired by the bold essence of Paso Robles.

Pandemonium Wines

In recent years, Paso Robles has established itself as California's fastest growing appellation. Widely considered the "Wild West" of the wine industry, this expansive region stands out for its innovative, adventurous, and often rule-breaking energy. Paso Robles' ongoing media buzz and critical acclaim for its quality wines have truly caused 'pandemonium' in the wine industry, challenging long-established notions about where luxury wines originate from.

In the spirit of combining the audacious essence of Paso Robles wines with shaking up the status quo of luxury, Miller Family Wine Company proudly introduces Pandemonium. These wines are far from ordinary, demanding attention with their unapologetically bold character. Further emphasizing this are the brand's eye-catching labels that are an artistic partnership with Carlos Corres.

"Pandemonium isn't just a brand, it's our tribute to Paso Robles and to all who recognize its potential to produce wines that stand among the world's best," says Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer / EVP. "We see this region as holding the perfect amount of passion, untamed spirit, groundbreaking innovation and incredibly diverse terroir – an ideal recipe for pioneering excellence – and it's wonderful to see long-held perspectives about the quality of Paso wines finally being challenged. We hope Pandemonium further emphasizes that shift."

The Pandemonium lineup includes a Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and a red blend (50% Lagrein, 37% Zinfandel, 23% Merlot), each offered at the suggested retail price of $39.99. To learn more, please visit pandemonium-wines.com.

About Pandemonium

Pandemonium is owned and operated by the Miller Family Wine Company. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Estates, as well as nationally distributed wine labels, including Butternut, J. Wilkes, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart and Reciprocity wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.

Learn More at https://pandemonium-wines.com/ and join the chaos on social media @pandemoniumwine on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Miller Family Wine Company