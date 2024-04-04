Miller Family Wine Company and RNDC Announce New National Partnership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Company (MFWC), owned by one of California's premier winegrowing families, is pleased to announce its national partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), effective April 2, 2024.

MFWC is known for its prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels, Butternut, J. Wilkes, Pandemonium, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart and Reciprocity wines. Through this strategic partnership, MFWC is set to broaden its distribution network to 27 states, including Alaska, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

"We're thrilled to embark on this new journey with RNDC," says Crystal McIntyre, National Sales Manager. "This partnership is not just a strategic alliance; it's a collaboration with a like-minded business who shares our vision for growth, excellence, and an expanded portfolio that will open new doors to wine lovers across the country."

Adds Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, "Our family company's success has centered around a legacy of sustainability, family and quality, along with an overall commitment to finding new ways to grow and improve. Joining forces with RNDC marks a new chapter for MFWC, creating more opportunities to expand consumer awareness of our award-winning brands."

"With our shared commitment to family and sustainability we are excited to join forces nationally with Miller Family Wine Company," said Dave Lane, Chief Supplier Excellence and Growth Officer. "Together, we look forward to sharing their growing portfolio with enthusiasts nationwide."

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, Pandemonium, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart (non-alcoholic wines) and Reciprocity organically grown wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles. For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications at [email protected].

