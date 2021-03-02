Miller Family Wine Company Releases New Smashberry Chardonnay

Dedicated to blending untraditional and exciting flavors together, Smashberry seeks to smash old paradigms and establish bold new ones with their line-up of fruit-forward wines from the Central Coast. Staying true to Smashberry's roots in blends, the 2019 Smashberry Chardonnay is a lively blend of Chardonnay and Viognier, sourced from SIP Certified vineyards in the Paso Robles appellation.

"Smashberry is an unconventional brand focused on the diverse blending of varietals to create wines that burst with flavor and juiciness," says Roxie Ward, Winemaker. "With red and rosé blends already in the market, we wanted to round out Smashberry's offerings by adding a white wine, and chose Chardonnay for its malleable character. The resulting wine showcases a different side to this traditional varietal."

Featuring appealing aromas of apple, white peach, apricot and tangerine, the palate of the 2019 Chardonnay echoes the nose with refreshingly juicy flavors, accented by a silky mouth-feel on the prolonged finish. "Despite being full in body, the wine is aged in 100% stainless steel, which allows its bright fruit flavors and balanced acidity to feel refreshingly silky on the palate," adds Ward. "The untraditional co-fermentation of Viognier brings in subtle aromas of tangerine and floral jasmine, while adding complexity and length to the finish. This is an enjoyable blend worthy of the Smashberry name, and we look forward to sharing it with wine lovers soon."

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company manages acclaimed national branded wine labels, including J. Wilkes, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Butternut and Volunteer wines, control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles. For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com .

SOURCE Miller Family Wine Company

Related Links

https://thornhillcompanies.com/miller-family-wine-company/

