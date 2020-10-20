Miller Family Wine Company Releases Special Edition Smashberry to Support Everyday Heroes

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Company is honored to partner with the leading cause-driven global marketplace, Shop for Heroes, to release its limited edition Smashberry Heroes wine, created to commemorate today's generation of heroes, from military service members and wounded warriors to health care workers, teachers and other essential workers making a difference in people's lives.

Smashberry Heroes is a red blend of predominantly Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot from Paso Robles, showcasing fruit-forward notes of raspberry and cassis, with a sweet black grape character on the deliciously round finish. Presented in a branded collectible wooden cylinder, the bottle can be personalized and inscribed with a dedication to the hero in one's life, Smashberry Heroes is available for purchase in two, three and six-pack bundles starting at $80. This campaign helps raise money and awareness for CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a nationally recognized non-profit founded by industry veterans to provide financial support to service industry families struggling due to a medical crisis, injury or natural disaster.

"We are thrilled to release this limited edition bottling of Smashberry, which was created to not only honor all the heroic people making a real difference, but to also support those in our service industry who may be facing difficulties providing for their children during these challenging times," shares Nicholas Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are grateful to have partnered with Shop for Heroes to offer this special wine, and to be able to donate proceeds to support CORE's great cause."

"Working with the entire team at Miller Family Wine Company has been my greatest honor and privilege," says Dominique Dawn, CEO of Shop for Heroes. "Their entire organization is filled with high character individuals who are filled with integrity, and this clearly comes through in the quality of their wine. As a young female entrepreneur, I am lucky to have such an outstanding brand partner, and it gives me great joy to say that anyone can be a hero by buying this wine!"

Smashberry's limited edition Heroes wine and commemorative wooden cylinder packaging are available to purchase online at for a limited time.

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company manages acclaimed national branded wine labels, including J. Wilkes, Ballard Lane, Smashberry and Barrel Burner wines, control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S., and French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles. For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com.

CORE

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans, is dedicated to providing financial funding for food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death or impacted by a natural disaster. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,200 families in 49 states. To learn more, please visit www.coregives.org.

The Drake Luxury Group

The DLG firm was instrumental in coordinating the partnership between the Miller Family, Heroes, and CORE on this charitable promotion and they will assist with national programs and sales.

