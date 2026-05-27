MillerKnoll Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call and Webcast

ZEELAND, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. ("MillerKnoll" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MLKN), a growth-oriented small-cap value company in the industrial and consumer sectors, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 financial results on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors will be able to access the press release and supporting materials on the Company's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours.

Telephone:

Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing:

Phone Number (Toll-Free): (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 7293220

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

SOURCE MillerKnoll