Milliken & Company Names Bethany Smith Chief Human Resources Officer

News provided by

Milliken & Company

20 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company is pleased to announce Bethany Smith as its Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing all HR matters on behalf of the diversified global manufacturer. Smith has served as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer since October 2023, stepping into the position upon the departure of Craig Haydamack.

Continue Reading
Bethany Smith becomes Milliken's new Chief Human Resources Officer.
Bethany Smith becomes Milliken's new Chief Human Resources Officer.

"Bethany stepped up and filled a critical role on our leadership team," shares Milliken President and CEO Halsey Cook. "Over the years, Bethany has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues by demonstrating excellence and leadership in every task she takes on. She is the right person to lead Human Resources at Milliken."

Prior to becoming Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, Smith served as Vice President of Human Resources for Milliken's Corporate Support functions, providing strategic HR support to Milliken's six corporate enabler functions. In this role, she was the HR business partner to the senior leaders of these functions—all while being an active participant in Milliken's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program. Other previously held roles included HR Vice President for Milliken's Healthcare Division, HR Director for Milliken's Textile Business and Director of Talent Acquisition and Learning and Development.

Smith began her career at Milliken in manufacturing, working in three different plants within Milliken's Textile and Floor Covering divisions. She was part of the project team responsible for rebuilding Live Oak Plant after the 1995 fire. Although half of her career has been devoted to Milliken, Smith also spent fifteen years with MAU Workforce Solutions, providing HR support to numerous global manufacturing companies, including Milliken. 

Smith is a proud engineering graduate of Clemson University. She is a board member for the Charles Lea Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and is on the advisory boards of the University of South Carolina Business Partnership Foundation and the YMCA of Spartanburg. She has held various certifications throughout her career, including Certified Personnel Consultant (National Association of Personnel Services), Korn Ferry Leadership Architect/360 and SHRBP (Human Capital Institute).

Smith was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer on February 12, marking a seamless transition from her interim period to her formal acceptance of the role.

About Milliken
Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Milliken & Company

Also from this source

Milliken & Company Included on 2024 America's Best Midsize Employers

Milliken & Company Included on 2024 America's Best Midsize Employers

For the sixth year, diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company was included on America's Best Midsize Employers, a list curated by Forbes and ...
Milliken & Company obtient le label EcoVadis Gold

Milliken & Company obtient le label EcoVadis Gold

Milliken & Company, un fabricant mondial de produits diversifiés, a reçu le label Gold lors de son évaluation EcoVadis 2023. EcoVadis fournit des...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Textiles

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.