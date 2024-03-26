Milliken & Company Receives America's Most Innovative Companies Designation

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company was again named to the America's Most Innovative Companies list, an annual honor published by Fortune and Statista Inc., which recognizes U.S. organizations at the forefront of innovation. This is Milliken's second year receiving the award, and it is one of 200 companies included among the 2024 honorees.

"At Milliken, we come to work each day ready to roll up our sleeves and take on big challenges," shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. "We use our materials science expertise to solve everyday problems that make a lasting positive impact across several industries and countless product applications."

Statista Inc. teamed up with Fortune to establish a methodology that accounts for a holistic view of corporate innovation across three equally rated categories—product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Milliken is one of 12 industrial companies on the 2024 list.

Innovation guides Milliken's global portfolio. The company manufactures thousands of products across textile, specialty chemical, flooring, and healthcare applications—and has accumulated more than 2,500 patents in the U.S. and more than 5,500 patents globally since 1927.

"Milliken associates develop everything from new molecules to new products that make people's lives better," adds Allen Jacoby, senior vice president, innovation and chief strategy officer of Milliken & Company. "From protecting first responders and helping wounds heal faster to safeguarding our food and making environments healthier, we're proud to be the science behind these innovations and so much more."

To learn more about Milliken's portfolio of innovation, visit milliken.com/our-products.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Milliken & Company