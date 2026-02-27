Milliman MedInsight Appoints Iyibo Jack as Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Growth and AI Innovation

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight® (MedInsight), a leading healthcare data and analytics software provider and division of Milliman, has named Iyibo Jack as Chief Product Officer. Jack succeeds Rich Moyer, Principal and former Chief Product Officer, who played a pivotal role in the growth and success of MedInsight for more than two decades. Moyer will continue to contribute to Milliman, focusing on other innovation and initiatives.

Jack currently serves as a Principal and Executive Vice President of Product Development at Milliman MedInsight and brings deep expertise in healthcare analytics, product strategy, and client-focused solution development. In his new role, he will lead the product vision and roadmap for MedInsight, driving initiatives that empower better healthcare through data-driven decisions. This includes accelerating clinical data integration, embedding AI to enhance client experiences and productivity, and expanding the capabilities of the MedInsight Health Cloud to deliver scalable, resilient, and trusted analytics.

"Iyibo is a highly respected leader with a strong track record of translating complex healthcare data into clear, actionable intelligence," said Kent Sacia, CEO of Milliman MedInsight. "His experience guiding product innovation, including the thoughtful use of advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning, positions MedInsight to continue delivering insights our clients can trust as the healthcare industry evolves."

During his tenure at MedInsight, Jack has played a central role in shaping the organization's product strategy, grounding innovation in real-world healthcare needs and consistently delivering high-quality user experiences. His strategic vision, discipline, and ability to lead teams through MedInsight's digital transformation and migration to the cloud have positioned MedInsight to leverage AI-embedded intelligence, which aims to enhance transparency, strengthen performance measurement, and unlock deeper insight from increasingly complex healthcare data.

"I am honored to step into the Chief Product Officer role at Milliman MedInsight," said Iyibo Jack. "As demand grows for more sophisticated analytics and AI-enabled insights, our focus will remain on applying these capabilities in practical, responsible ways that help clients better understand cost, quality, and utilization—and make confident decisions that improve healthcare outcomes."

Looking ahead, MedInsight remains committed to investing in product innovation that delivers four core benefits to its customers: faster insights, more reliable answers, personalized experiences, and trust through transparency and verifiable outputs. Under Jack's product leadership, the company will focus on creating a more intuitive, intelligent, and impactful analytics experience for payer and provider organizations.

As part of this transition, Moyer will shift his focus to a portfolio of innovation initiatives across Milliman. These include work with the Global Health Analytics team, vehicle telematics, and exploratory applications of machine learning aimed at developing new insights from healthcare data. Moyer is expected to remain connected to the practice and support ongoing collaboration.

With more than 20 years at MedInsight, Moyer's vision and leadership were instrumental in shaping the platform's success and reputation. His unwavering dedication helped establish MedInsight as a trusted analytics solution for payers, providers, employers, and government agencies, empowering organizations to navigate value-based care and drive meaningful healthcare transformation.

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

