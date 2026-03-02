Milliman MedInsight earns Solutions Partner with certified software designation for Healthcare AI across all Microsoft Marketplace solutions

Recognition places MedInsight among a select group of healthcare technology providers certified by Microsoft for secure, high-performing AI-enabled analytics

SEATTLE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight (MedInsight), a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics solutions, and division of Milliman, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner with certified software designation for Healthcare AI within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes Milliman MedInsight's healthcare analytics solutions for demonstrating interoperability with Microsoft Cloud technologies and meeting Microsoft's program requirements for healthcare-focused AI software.

The certified software designation for Healthcare AI is one of Microsoft's latest validations for healthcare technology solutions, evaluating software against stringent requirements related to data security, interoperability, performance and operational excellence. Milliman MedInsight earned this designation across all three of its Microsoft Marketplace offerings – the MedInsight Payer Platform, MedInsight VBC Platform, and MedInsight Analytics Products – underscoring the depth and consistency of its AI-enabled capabilities.

"Earning the certified software designation for Healthcare AI is a meaningful validation of the standards to which we hold ourselves and gives our clients confidence that they can continue to rely on Milliman MedInsight as a partner in healthcare transformation," said Iyibo Jack, Principal and Chief Product Officer for Milliman MedInsight. "Only a small subset of healthcare solutions globally has achieved this designation, and receiving it across our Microsoft Marketplace offerings reinforces our long-standing commitment to delivering secure, responsible, and reliable AI-enabled analytics."

Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud, Milliman MedInsight's platforms enable healthcare organizations to unlock insights across total cost of care, value-based care performance, quality measurement, risk stratification, and population health. By combining advanced analytics, AI-enabled insights, and Milliman's actuarial and healthcare expertise, Milliman MedInsight helps organizations make confident, data-driven decisions while maintaining strong governance, transparency, and security.

The certified software designation reflects Milliman MedInsight's capabilities meeting the program's requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365.

"Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation can help position a Solutions Partner to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome Milliman MedInsight to Microsoft's exclusive network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Programs & Experiences for Microsoft.

This achievement builds on Milliman MedInsight's continued momentum in delivering AI-enabled healthcare analytics that support organizations navigating value-based care and evolving performance requirements.

To learn more about Milliman MedInsight's AI-enabled healthcare analytics solutions, visit medinsight.com.

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empower organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

SOURCE Milliman MedInsight