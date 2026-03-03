Milliman MedInsight integrates AI and next-generation analytics to strengthen value-based care decision-making

Expanded analytics, contract management, and provider performance capabilities strengthen support for an evolving value-based care landscape

SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight® (MedInsight), a leading healthcare data and analytics division of Milliman, announced a series of ongoing enhancements to its Value-Based Care (VBC) Platform®, reinforcing its commitment to helping payers, providers, and accountable care organizations navigate the increasing complexity of value-based payment models. Built on the Milliman MedInsight Health Cloud, the platform equips organizations with practical tools to improve quality, manage risk, and strengthen performance across diverse care settings.

"Value-based care is complex by design, and our job is to make it actionable," said Francesca Hammerstrom, General Manager of Value-Based Care at MedInsight. "With integrated AI and advanced analytics, our 2026 enhancements surface predictive, explainable insights and streamline workflows, helping organizations make more informed decisions, optimize performance, and deliver better care for the populations they serve."

Enhancing contract management to support evolving payment models

As value-based arrangements continue to grow in sophistication, Milliman MedInsight is expanding its VBC Contracts application to better support contract design and evaluation. Planned 2026 enhancements include new scenario modeling capabilities, broader contract templates, and a contract builder that helps organizations compare potential arrangements and understand financial implications with greater clarity.

Clearer, more actionable insight into provider performance

To help teams track and improve performance across clinical areas, Milliman MedInsight is introducing new dashboards and comparison tools that offer clearer visibility into provider quality and outcomes. These updates support areas such as maternity care, chronic conditions, and inpatient psychiatry, enabling organizations to monitor performance trends, set improvement goals, and identify opportunities for proactive outreach that drive high-quality care and better patient outcomes.

Strengthening future integration of clinical data

Milliman MedInsight is advancing its commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with new capabilities that will transform how clinical data supports care coordination and population health management. Upcoming enhancements will integrate near real-time clinically rich data with claims, giving teams a more complete and timely understanding of patient history and care needs.

By combining clinical and claims data, organizations will be able to identify at-risk groups earlier, enable more proactive outreach, and streamline reporting and documentation processes. These capabilities will equip healthcare teams with actionable insights to strengthen care quality, improve patient outcomes, and accelerate success in value-based performance initiatives.

Advancing trusted healthcare technology with Microsoft

Milliman MedInsight has earned the Certified Software Designation for Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) for the MedInsight Payer Platform, the VBC Platform, and its broader analytics suite. This designation, awarded to only a select group of organizations, recognizes Milliman MedInsight as a company committed to building secure, dependable, and high-quality technology for the healthcare community.

This certification affirms that Milliman MedInsight solutions meet Microsoft's rigorous standards for data security, interoperability, and software excellence. It further reinforces long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and provides healthcare organizations with added confidence that the company's platforms are grounded in sound, responsible technology practices.

Reliable, practical solutions for a changing industry

These enhancements reduce manual work and strengthen reporting to deliver a more complete, timely view of cost, quality, and performance. New capabilities, improved risk adjustment, streamlined claims filtering, and a Book of Business view, give organizations the clarity and support needed to manage complex contract portfolios across multiple lines of business. Together, they power better decisions across cost, quality, and performance to advance VBC. Visit us at HIMSS to learn more.

For more information, visit medinsight.com or contact [email protected] .

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empower organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

