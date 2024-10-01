Million Mammogram Challenge Launches with OUTFRONT Media in New York City in Partnership with MaleRoom Founder Mindie Kaplan and Imerman Angels

New 360-Degree Campaign Launches October 1 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Inviting Women to Share and Post Mammogram Dates to Promote Early Detection

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out of home (OOH) media companies in the U.S., has partnered with MaleRoom Founder and CEO Mindie Kaplan and Imerman Angels to launch a bold new early detection campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Million Mammogram Challenge is a new movement kicking off on October 1, 2024, that aims to change the narrative for young women around shame, celebrating their femininity and early detection. The campaign will encourage women to schedule and share their mammogram dates at millionmammogramchallenge.com .

Mindie Kaplan joins in Times Square for the campaign reveal.

Said Kaplan: "The Million Mammogram Challenge will save lives and change narratives. I'm incredibly grateful to OUTFRONT for daring to do something different together!"

The creative – designed by OUTFRONT Studios, the company's internal creative agency – features a stunning photo of Mindie Kaplan with the headline "Cancer Isn't the Star of My Story" that will be shown on OUTFRONT OOH signage across the country, from billboards in major metropolitan areas – including one of the largest billboards in Times Square – to New York City's MTA transit system. The transit ads will be equipped with QR codes that link to the above website.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner in this important campaign and are confident that the power of our medium will ensure that the message reach millions both directly and through social channel amplification," said Jodi Senese, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media.

The photo was taken by photographer Tom Kubik six months after Kaplan's double mastectomy, to commemorate the halfway point of her surgeries. Liberating and empowering, she posted the image on her personal Instagram to challenge followers to post their mammogram dates, and was shocked to see how many then scheduled long-overdue exams. This experience emboldened her to launch the nationwide Million Mammogram Challenge.

The OOH campaign will be amplified on social media via OUTFRONT, Imerman Angels and Kaplan's social channels, with other social OOH (#sOOH) opportunities in process with influencers and other cancer survivors.

In addition to the OOH campaign and the above website, there will be an event in Times Square on October 1 to kick off the Challenge, and an industry panel discussion – "Rewriting the Narrative: Reframing Breast Cancer Awareness" – at the Female Quotient's Equality Lounge® @ Advertising Week in New York on October 9.

These will also be supported by a special episode of Kaplan's "MaleRoom" dating podcast, featuring other cancer survivors talking about their experiences, and a short-form documentary film "The Million Mammogram Movement" is in development, with award-winning director Cheryl Miller Houser. By talking about and normalizing the shame around breast cancer surgery and dating, Kaplan aims to change the narrative and create awareness, community and a movement for women to embrace their transformed bodies.

"Knowledge is power. And knowledge earlier is always better. Empower yourself and others, and let's work together to find and stop cancer before it takes too many of our lives, by making a pledge to get checked at millionmammogramchallenge.com ," said Jonny Imerman, young adult testicular cancer survivor and co-founder of Imerman Angels and CLOZTALK. "Plus, if you know someone who already has cancer, please tell them about Imerman Angels ( ImermanAngels.org ), the largest mentoring program for cancer families, where someone with cancer will be introduced to another person who has already experienced the same cancer, as a mentor, or big brother or big sister, to support with friendship, knowledge and experience. Always free."

Imerman Angels is a global organization that provides free personalized one-on-one cancer support for cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers. It was founded by cancer survivor Jonny Imerman and a group of like-minded advocates and supporters, created on the belief that no one should have to face cancer alone and without the necessary support. Since 2006, Imerman Angels has made over 34,000 matches in more than 110 countries and facilitated endless honest conversations about living with cancer.

MaleRoom is a media brand founded by Kaplan and featuring content by men for women to get inside the mind of the opposite sex. This podcast, video and event series launched in February and has recently been featured in People, the New York Times and Cosmopolitan. Kaplan was previously with the Chicago Sun Times as creator of the video series, "Happy Hour with Mindie" where she interviewed big names in the start-up world, sports, music and culture. She is also VP of Innovation at MediaMint, which acquired her company Rated VR, a virtual and augmented reality agency that she founded to specialize in content and product innovation for Fortune 500 brands. She has more than a decade of experience in digital media, tech and branding.

