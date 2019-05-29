Millions Available in Texas for Switch to Cleaner Buses

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Council of Texas is happy to announce the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is currently accepting grant applications for cleaner school buses, shuttle buses and transit buses under the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) in Austin area, Beaumont-Port Arthur area, Dallas-Fort Worth area, El Paso, Houston-Galveston-Brazoria area and San Antonio area.

From the $209 million allocated to Texas for TxVEMP, TCEQ has allocated $58M for its first grant round for buses. Entities operating buses 51% in a qualifying area replacing a model year 2009 diesel bus with new model year cleaner school bus may qualify for a Texas VW grant.

The Propane Council of Texas, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 educational foundation, is dedicated to informing school districts, transits, and shuttle operators on cleaner-burning propane school buses, shuttles and transit buses. Propane buses emit up to 90 percent fewer nitrogen oxides (NOX) than a clean diesel bus. NOx are a significant contributor to smog and pollution and those switching to more environmentally-friendly propane buses can not only contribute to greener schools and communities but save money by qualifying and applying for VW funding.

The Council is committed to helping schools, transit authorities and others who want to make the switch to cleaner propane autogas and apply for the grants by offering complimentary grant consultation and grant writing services for those that qualify for VW in Texas that want to switch to propane.

Currently, more than 17,000 propane school buses are operating across the United States with over 3,000 in Texas, the leader in propane school bus adoption.

TxVEMP funding is going fast with over a one-third of the funds have already been applied for. School districts, transits, and shuttle operators in qualifying areas of Texas interested in making the switch to propane autogas can learn more about the benefits of propane school buses at www.fuelingtexas.com and contact the Council at info@propanecounciloftexas.org or at (800)325-7427 as soon as possible for complimentary grant consultation and grant writing assistance.

