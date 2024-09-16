Millions of owner operated small businesses face shut down, According to SBEN

80% of all small businesses in the US are owner operated with no employees. The prospects for these owners operated small businesses to sell or transfer to future generations are bleak.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges faced by small business owners in the United States are growing, with less than 20% of small businesses listed for sale actually finding buyers under current business selling options. This statistic doesn't account for the 27 million, owner-operated businesses that make up 80% of all small businesses in the U.S. For many of these business owners, the prospects of selling or passing on their businesses to future generations are bleak.