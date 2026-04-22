MILLROCK TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS NEIL A. GOLDMAN AS CFO

KINGSTON, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millrock Technology ("Millrock"), a provider of lyophilization and advanced freeze-drying solutions for the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, today announced the appointment of Neil A. Goldman, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Goldman is a veteran executive who brings a distinguished track record as CFO of both private equity-backed and public companies across the MedTech, advanced manufacturing, and professional services industries. Throughout his career, he has consistently transformed mid-market and entrepreneur-led businesses into high-performing platforms through a combination of strategic M&A, operational discipline, rigorous execution, and strong financial leadership.

Most recently, Mr. Goldman served as CFO of Life Science Outsourcing, Inc., a national medical device contract manufacturer, where he implemented operational improvements and upgraded enterprise systems to scale the platform. Prior CFO roles include BioPorto A/S, a Copenhagen-listed in-vitro diagnostics company, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Unwired Technology LLC, a high-tech manufacturer. Mr. Goldman began his career at Ernst & Young and holds a B.S. in Business from Miami University. At Millrock, Mr. Goldman will play a critical role in enhancing the company's financial foundation, supporting strategic growth initiatives, and enabling continued expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to the Millrock team," said Tom Hochuli, Chief Executive Officer of Millrock Technology. "His depth of experience across both public and private environments, combined with a proven ability to scale businesses and drive value creation, makes him an ideal fit for this next phase of growth. Neil's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build a world-class organization."

"I am excited to join Millrock Technology at such a pivotal time for the company and the lyophilization market," said Mr. Goldman. "Millrock has a strong reputation for innovation, service, and quality, and I look forward to partnering with the entire team to accelerate our strategic roadmap."

About Millrock Technology

Millrock Technology Inc. is an innovator of freeze-drying (lyophilization) instrumentation and process development solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostics industries. Millrock specializes in laboratory, pilot, and production-scale lyophilizers with advanced process control technologies that optimize efficiency, compliance, and scalability. To learn more, please visit www.millrocktech.com.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, and productive world. For more information on Artemis, please visit www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis