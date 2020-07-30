Millstone Medical Announces Completion of Headquarters Expansion

Begun in October 2019, the expansion adds 4,500 square feet of mechanical inspection, 31,000 square feet of warehouse area, and 6,000 square feet of kitting space to complement the existing 15,000 square feet of class 10,000/ISO7-rated cleanroom space for medical device packaging operations. Expanded and upgraded office, conference, and meeting room areas are also complete.

"This building prepares Millstone to meet the growth we know is coming," CEO Karl Neuberger said. "Since our founding 20 years ago, Millstone has been a high-growth company. As we have grown, we've seen the need for a new building to satisfy not only today's market demands and administrative requirements, but what we anticipate over the next five to ten years."

The new facility expansion also allows Millstone to provide a better work environment for its 250 on-site staff, from workers in the warehouse to administrative staff. Upgrades include more space for offices and cubicles in the administrative areas and the addition of several very large, modernized conference rooms, as well as more parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and bike racks. In addition, a solar rooftop system will generate 100% of the facility's electricity needs. "Creating a better workplace was a priority for us through the facility expansion," says Karl. "We've sought to design and realize a facility that fit people's expectations for comfort and productivity. This is reflected in how this expansion has transformed our facility with a campus feel."

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately-held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

