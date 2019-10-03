Millstone Medical Outsourcing Announces Headquarter Expansion

The expansion, expected to be complete in Q2 2020, will add approximately 4,500 square feet of mechanical inspection, 31,000 square feet of warehouse and 6,000 square feet of kitting space. Millstone anticipates the project generating around 100 jobs while increasing the organization's production capacity.

"This expansion will help Millstone stay ahead of our growth trajectory for the foreseeable future," says Tom Williams, General Manager of Millstone MA. "Developing the lot next to our current facility and creating a campus feel for our employees is an important part of our strategy to attract and retain our team members as we continue to invest in the local community."

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately-held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

