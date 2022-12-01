Millstone Medical Outsourcing Completes Acquisition of Ethide Labs

Expands capabilities in EO residual and microbiology testing for medical devices

FALL RIVER, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, announces its completed acquisition of Ethide Labs on November 14, 2022.

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, Ethide Labs has more than 60 years of experience in regulatory testing services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Ethide Labs is an ISO 13485:2016 certified testing laboratory that completes over 5,000 tests annually on more than 100 unique products. Its capabilities include ethylene oxide (EO) residual, microbiology, bioburden, sterility, and package integrity testing and environmental monitoring services. With a technical staff of degreed scientists who are active members of the American Society for Microbiology, an FDA-compliant facility, and adherence to the most rigorous national and international standards, Ethide Labs is aligned with Millstone's commitment to operating under the highest quality standards.

Millstone Medical expands capabilities in regulatory testing for medical devices with Ethide Labs acquisition. Tweet this

Bringing Ethide Labs into the Millstone family of companies ensures in-house access to a full range of specialty precision testing services. The acquisition will also further strengthen Millstone's Tier 1 end-to-end expert sourcing and support services. It follows closely the acquisition earlier this month of MycoScience, a Connecticut-based company specializing in advanced laboratory and environmental testing services for medical and pharmaceutical device manufacturers.

"We are excited to bring Ethide Labs into the Millstone family of companies," Millstone Medical Outsourcing CEO Karl Neuberger said. "Millstone is dedicated to helping our customers focus on the products that change patients' lives through best-in-class post-manufacturing services that ensure quality, compliance, and business success. With the specialty testing expertise and proven success of Ethide Labs, we continue to expand the end-to-end support we offer in-house—with the quality and expertise our customers have come to rely on."

The Ethide Labs leadership team will join Millstone's experts. Regarding the acquisition, Ethide Labs CEO Sarath Koruprolu said, "For 60 years, Ethide Labs has supported the medical device market and related industries with expert guidance and accelerated turnaround times so our customers can focus on bringing products to market faster. We are thrilled to join forces with Millstone and to bring our expertise together with theirs to deliver life-changing and lifesaving products."

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

SOURCE Millstone Medical Outsourcing