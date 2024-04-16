Millwright Holdings Appoints Ainsley Sheikali Head of Business Development

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millwright Holdings today announced the appointment of Ainsley Sheikali as Head of Business Development, a newly created role. With an eleven-year career spanning B2B, consumer product, health, wellness, and executive communications, Sheikali brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to her role, supporting growth and innovation for Millwright Holdings. She will report to Millwright Group President & Chief Client Officer Erin Vadala.

Sheikali is charged with leading the expansion of Millwright's US-based marketing services agencies: Actual Agency , a boutique strategic communications firm that employs data-backed strategies to build integrated communications programs designed to reduce buyer decision risk for Fintech, Data, AI and enterprise tech companies; Bolt PR , an award-winning public relations and digital marketing agency serving clients across the hospitality, F&B, spirits, franchise, health and wellness, consumer products, consumer tech and B2B tech verticals; and, Warner Communications , an award-winning B2B PR and integrated marketing communications agency holding specialized expertise in end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, convenience retail, and consumer engagement.

She holds responsibility for expanding the agency's client portfolios, identifying new and organic business growth opportunities, and programming and directing networking events and promotional campaigns.

Joining Millwright after a successful tenure at Edelman, where she spent five years excelling in management and operations, Sheikali has established herself as a leader in product launches, brand strategy development, multichannel creative campaign execution, and business development. Her proficiency in both earned media and digital marketing equips her to identify client prospects seeking agency partners who are expert in developing and executing communications programs aimed at industry disruption and agenda-setting thought leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ainsley to Millwright as our Head of Business Development," said Erin Vadala, Group President and Chief Client Officer at Millwright Holdings. "Ainsley's extensive experience and innovative approach to brand strategy make her the ideal leader to drive our business development initiatives. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to redefine the landscape of boutique agency services."

Sheikali is a graduate of the University of Florida with studies in linguistics and mass communication.

About Millwright Holdings:

Millwright is home to the best independent PR, social, digital and marketing agencies on the planet. Millwright has redefined the boutique agency service model. Millwright agencies are highly specialized, data-driven, fully integrated and deliver high-impact communications programs and business results for innovative brands. www.millwrightholdings.com .

Contact: Erin Vadala, [email protected]

SOURCE Millwright Holdings