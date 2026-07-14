Milo's, America's #1 Refrigerated Tea Brand, Opens Fourth Major Facility in Six Years - a New 150,000-Square-Foot Alabama Distribution Center Marking Almost $400 Million in Domestic Manufacturing Investment Since 2019

The move is the company's latest investment powering one of the most impressive growth strategies in the consumer goods industry

BESSEMER, Ala., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea Company, Inc., the family-owned and certified women-owned business behind America's #1 selling refrigerated tea, today announced the expansion of its operation footprint in Birmingham, Ala. with the addition of a 150,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center off Lakeshore Parkway in Homewood, strategically located near its Bessemer manufacturing operation.

The facility employs about 50 associates, creating quality jobs in the region and continuing Milo's legacy of investing in the communities it serves.

Milo's Tea Company's new 150,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Homewood, Alabama, expands the company's operational footprint and reinforces its commitment to American manufacturing, job creation, and delivering fresh beverages to customers nationwide.

The opening marks the fourth major facility investment Milo's has made since 2020, a pace that is nearly unheard of for a third-generation family business, bringing the company's total domestic manufacturing investment over that period to more than $350 million.

Milo's Is Building for the Long Term

Since 2020, Milo's has more than tripled its production capacity to meet surging consumer demand for the real ingredients, homemade taste, and authenticity that have defined the brand since 1946. That growth has been built on a foundation of deliberate, people-centered investment:

A $150 million greenfield manufacturing and distributions facility, a $150 million investment in Tulsa, Okla., opened in 2020. A more than $200 million greenfield facility in the Spartanburg, S.C area opened in 2025. The expansion of its original Bessemer, Ala., production facility from 30,000 to more than 200,000 square feet. And now, the new Birmingham-area distribution center which adds capacity, safety, and efficiency to the heart of Milo's Alabama operation.

Together, these investments have added more than 500 new associates and modernized operations.

"We don't slow down to let systems catch up. Our 80-year-old start up just builds faster," said Tricia Wallwork, Milo's Chair and CEO and granddaughter of founders Milo and Bea Carlton. "This distribution center isn't just about adding square footage – it's about improving safety and efficiency for our associates and logistics partners and deepening our commitment to our retail partners to deliver excellent on-time, in-full service."

Growth that Creates Careers, Not Just Capacity

At Milo's, growth is measured in careers created, families supported, and communities strengthened, not just in cases sold. The new Birmingham distribution center will bring meaningful operations and logistics careers to the region, continuing a pattern of investment that has added hundreds of permanent, full-time jobs across Alabama, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Milo's supports those careers with a best-in-class total rewards package: 100% employer paid health insurance premiums options, 401k match, generous parental leave, documented growth pathways for all associates, and paid time and volunteer time off.

"Last year, our TEAm produced more volume than at any point in Milo's history with more efficiency, better quality, and the highest degree of safety," said Milo's Chief Operations Officer Chris Droney. "This facility creates roles well beyond material handling because sustainable growth creates opportunity, not just capacity, and we plan to build on that in 2026 and beyond."

Milo's Invests in American Manufacturing Jobs

Because Milo's brews tea fresh daily and contains no preservatives, acids or dyes, its products require cold chain infrastructures. Every facility the company opens is a direct investment in American manufacturing workers and the industrial economies of its home states.

Milo's has invested almost $400 million in domestic manufacturing infrastructure since 2019, creating hundreds of permanent, full-time jobs in three states. These are not temporary or seasonal positions; they are careers with a company that has been family-made since 1946 and intends to be here for generations to come.

"We're proud to keep deepening our investment right here in Alabama," Wallwork said. "Our growth belongs to the people who built it - our associates, our communities, and the customers who have trusted us with a place at their tables for over 80 years."

Milo's is a TRUE Platinum-Certified Zero Waste Manufacturer and a Certified Women-Owned Business.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified women-owned business crafting high-quality, fresh beverages since 1946. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Milo's is the #1 selling refrigerated tea in America and one of the fastest-growing lemonade brands, available in all 50 states at over 62,000 retail locations. A TRUE Platinum Zero Waste company, Milo's is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, donating at least 1% of profits to causes focused on education, the environment, and disaster relief. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.

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SOURCE Milo's Tea Company