Milo's Celebrates 80 Years of Bringing People Together with "Tastes Like Memories" Summer Campaign Featuring Chef Carla Hall

New Report Reveals Why Food and Drink Help Everyday Occasions Become Lasting Memories

BESSEMER, Ala., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Milo's Tea Company, Inc., the family-owned and certified women-owned business behind America's #1 selling refrigerated tea, is celebrating 80 years of bringing people together through its new "Tastes Like Memories" campaign, featuring celebrity chef, television personality, and bestselling cookbook author Carla Hall.

Milo's celebrates 80 years of bringing people together with "Tastes Like Memories," a campaign featuring new research on the role food and drink play in creating lasting memories. Chef Carla Hall partnered with Milo's to share a collection of summer recipes celebrating the traditions and everyday moments that bring people together.

At the heart of the campaign is a new white paper report authored by clinical psychologist Dr. Jenny Taitz that synthesizes decades of scientific research highlighting evidence that food and drink help create lasting memories, and that revisiting those memories can support wellbeing long after the original experience ends.

One of the report's most compelling insights is that memories don't have to be tied to life's biggest occasions. "The research suggests that with mindful awareness, everyday experiences shared over food and drink can become lasting memories because they engage multiple senses and bring people together, creating meaningful connections that can spark joy and comfort for years to come," explained Dr. Taitz.

Key findings from the report include:

Everyday moments can become memory anchors. Experiences such as family dinners, summer cookouts, after-school conversations, and favorite beverages shared with loved ones often become some of our most meaningful memories.

Experiences such as family dinners, summer cookouts, after-school conversations, and favorite beverages shared with loved ones often become some of our most meaningful memories. Food and drink help create lasting memories. Because they connect to our basic survival needs, engage multiple senses and often include bringing people together through shared experiences, food and beverages become especially powerful triggers of memory and nostalgia.

Because they connect to our basic survival needs, engage multiple senses and often include bringing people together through shared experiences, food and beverages become especially powerful triggers of memory and nostalgia. Positive memories function like an emotional savings account. Research suggests revisiting meaningful memories can boost positive emotions, strengthen connection, reduce stress, enhance motivation and support wellbeing.

"As we celebrate 80 years of Milo's, we've been reflecting on the role our products have played in people's lives, not just at big celebrations, but in the everyday moments in between," said Tricia Wallwork, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Milo's Tea Company. "My grandparents founded this company in 1946 with three simple ingredients and a belief that good food and drink bring people together. Eight decades later, that's still what we do. This campaign is a reminder that those gatherings around the table, porch, or backyard, with the people we care about the most, are often the ones that stay with us longest."

As part of the campaign, Carla Hall is sharing a collection of recipes, each paired with a personal story from Hall that highlights the role food and drink can play in creating meaningful connections and lasting memories.

"Every recipe has a story behind it," added Carla Hall. "The dishes I chose to share for this campaign aren't just foods I love—they're connected to people, places, and moments that helped shape who I am. That's what makes food so powerful. Long after the meal is over, the memories remain, and they're often the memories we treasure most."

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton, Milo's has spent eight decades bringing families and communities together over fresh-brewed tea, lemonade and fruit punch made with high-quality ingredients and no added colors or preservatives.

The Tastes Like Memories campaign encourages consumers to slow down this summer to savor everyday moments and create the kinds of memories that can continue bringing joy, comfort, and connection for years to come. To learn more about the Tastes Like Memories campaign, explore Carla Hall's recipes, and download the full report, visit drinkmilos.com/tasteslikememories.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified women-owned business crafting high-quality, fresh beverages since 1946. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Milo's is the #1 selling refrigerated tea in America and one of the fastest-growing lemonade brands, available in all 50 states at over 62,000 retail locations. A TRUE Platinum Zero Waste company, Milo's is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, donating at least 1% of profits to causes focused on education, the environment, and disaster relief. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.

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Carly Wilhelm

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SOURCE Milo's Tea Company