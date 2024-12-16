Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Milrose Consultants ("Milrose"), a leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, has completed the acquisition of Construction Specifications, Inc. ("CSI"), a New Jersey-based firm specializing in architectural specification writing and consulting. The acquisition of CSI represents Milrose's eleventh acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

CSI has over 50 years of experience as the country's leading provider of high-quality, accurate, and timely architectural specifications. The firm has contributed to both public and private renovation and construction projects worldwide, by servicing a diverse clientele that includes government agencies, educational institutions, commercial enterprises, and residential developments.

The new Milrose Consultants and CSI partnership will allow both companies to leverage each other's capabilities and geographic reach to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint.

Aaron Pine, CEO of CSI, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Milrose Consultants presents an incredible opportunity to offer immediate value in more end markets and throughout the Milrose family of companies. We are excited to combine our expertise and provide industry leading innovation and highest level of client service and expertise solutions to our current and new clients."

"We are excited to welcome Aaron and the very talented team at Construction Specifications, Inc. into the Milrose family," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants. "CSI's leading national expertise in architectural specification consulting complements our existing services and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end building compliance solutions for our clients. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality consulting services across all stages of the construction project lifecycle in all locations nationally."

Southfield Partner, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "The addition of CSI to Milrose represents another milestone in our mission to solidify Milrose's leadership in the industry. We are thrilled to collaborate with Aaron and his team as we broaden our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Wiggin and Dana LLP provided legal counsel and Monroe Capital provided financing to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose Consultants is a national leader in the field of building code consulting and municipal expediting with headquarters in New York City and offices nationwide. Customers rely on Milrose to provide end-to-end building compliance services that include permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, façade inspections, due diligence & research, and other compliance solutions. Milrose provides high-end services across various large, growing industries, including Commercial, Multi-Family Residential, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, and Academia.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

