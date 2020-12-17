Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Partnership with Integrated Group

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Integrated Group, a leading inspections and construction consulting firm with offices in Pittsburgh and New York City.

Integrated Group has established itself as an exceptional provider of diverse consulting services in the Northeast, spanning special inspections, environmental evaluations, and construction services. The company has built a trusted and respected reputation across several real estate markets.





The combination of Milrose Consultants and Integrated Group will allow both to leverage each other's strengths and internal expertise to better serve all clients and enhance offerings. Together, along with the Company's recent strategic partnership with Permit Advisors, Milrose will continue to deliver seamless and high-quality services across a united platform.

Domenick Chieco, CEO of Milrose Consultants, commented, "Our partnership with Integrated Group will enable us to further deliver end-to-end consulting services throughout the project lifecycle. This expansion of our product offerings will also continue to increase the depth and breadth of capabilities that we can provide to our clients."

Randy Bennett, President/CEO of Integrated Group, said, "Integrated is excited about our strategic partnership with Southfield Capital, Milrose, and Permit Advisors. The combination will provide our clients with expanded access to high-quality services on a national level with the support of a trusted team."

Southfield Partner, Tim Lewis, commented on the transaction, "We're thrilled to welcome Integrated Group to Milrose and expand upon the Company's growing service offerings and national presence." Lou Milo, Chairman of Milrose, added, "Adding Integrated to the Milrose team solidifies our reputation as the national leader in municipal consulting services."

OFS Capital and Modern Bank provided debt financing. Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. The Company enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.



For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.



