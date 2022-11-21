Milton Security Announces New Name, ThreatHunter.ai

Milton Security changing name to better align with what it does

BREA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, the global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting, announced today they have started transitioning to a new name, ThreatHunter.ai.

With over 15 years providing Dynamic Threat Hunting, Milton Security will be renaming itself to ThreatHunter.ai. One of Milton Security's founding principles was to make cyber security attainable for all businesses. The new ThreatHunter.ai name is rooted in the company's commitment to hunting, and mitigating real threats in real time, at a cost level that any organization can afford.

"Business operates at the speed of the Internet. So do bad actors and security threats. Security must operate at the same speed. ThreatHunter.ai is all about moving at the same speed as business and bad actors. Finding the malicious activity when it can still be stopped is critical for successful businesses today," said Eric Cowperthwaite, COO.

"It's exciting to be part of this transition. We have worked hard to bring together a vision that we feel is truly unique and designed to fill gaps we know many companies struggle with," said Ethan Coulter, CTO.

"I am excited on this next chapter for Milton Security, back in 2017, we set the gold standard for Managed Detection and Response and knowing our clients' needs are only expanding, we're aggressively growing our cyber practice to meet that need, aiming to continue to bring innovative capabilities that all Milton customers have grown to love. ThreatHunter.ai will once again set the gold standard for others to follow." Evan Tremper, Senior VP of Sales.

"Our company's efforts have always been focused on improving and adding clarity to our customers for their security, cyber, and business needs and with our new evolution we have taken another step. Threathunter.ai will continue our historic efforts while pushing us forward into the modern challenges." Brennan Ashurst, Senior VP of Platform Engineering.

"The perfect synergy of AI/ML and human interaction has arrived! ThreatHunter.ai, making simple "Alerts of Alerts" a thing of the past, putting the most current threat intelligence in the hands of our Threat Hunters and the tools to effectively assess and respond to any threat." Joshua Sokolowski, Director of Threat Operations.

"Our transition to Threathunter.ai has been quite exciting. I am very happy to see all our hard work come to fruition. Our ability to evolve in this ever-changing cyber security world is what sets us apart and allows us to better serve our customers with the best of both AI/ML tools and Human intelligence working together." Joshua Myers, CSO.

"Over the course of the next few weeks, our customers will see a gradual transition to the ThreatHunter.ai name, along with new improved reporting, mitigation, response, and a renewed vigor in protecting our customers that entrust us to do so." said James McMurry, CEO "In addition, ThreatHunter.ai is expanding the breadth and depth of services to better take advantage of the whole new platform that has been built"

ThreatHunter.ai offers a 14-day free Trial, and with simple pricing models to help you budget easily.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai®, is a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007 under the name Milton Security Group. ThreatHunter.ai is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, ThreatHunter.ai has changed the industry in how threats are found and mitigated in real time. For over 15 years, the team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

www.threathunter.ai | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai