MIND Education Remembers Paul Folino, Orange County Philanthropist and Early Advocate of ST Math

News provided by

MIND Education

01 Nov, 2023, 10:31 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social impact organization, MIND Research Institute and its sister organization, MIND Education, the creators of ST Math, honor the passing of Orange County philanthropist Paul Folino. MIND is grateful for the early support and powerful advocacy Folino shared in MIND's formative years to improve math learning in Orange County and nationwide.

As CEO of Costa Mesa-based Emulex Corp, Folino was introduced to MIND during the late nineties, soon after its origins in neuroscience research at UC Irvine. He witnessed the inception of ST Math as a powerful visual-instructional program that would transform the way students learn math concepts. Upon seeing how ST Math served the first students to use it and how it enhanced their learning experiences, Folino immediately understood the long-term impact it could have on Orange County's future workforce and community.

Folino's philanthropy carried MIND through its formative years, sometimes covering nearly half its annual budget. His guidance during board meetings helped pilot the organizational capacity that has since grown to serve over 7000 schools and 2 million young math learners across Orange County and the U.S.

Folino's first gift to MIND dates back to 2000, just 2 years after MIND's founding and a year before Andrew Coulson was named president of MIND's new Education Division. Recollects Coulson, "Folino's steadfast funding helped keep the lights on as ST Math moved from months of planning on whiteboards into a fully-fledged, PreK-8, patented visual math program."

"For all of us at MIND, Paul Folino will be remembered with deep gratitude for his steadfast confidence in our team, innovations, and students' ability to learn more during our formative years," said Coulson, now MIND's Chief Data Science Officer.

Twenty-three years and over 5 million students later, Folino's early advocacy and support have impacted every child who has ever benefited from ST Math and every teacher who's marveled at the student engagement, focus, and belief in themselves. Folino was a believer in the power of education, a champion for student math achievement, and a philanthropist whose generosity made a powerful difference for Orange County and the lives of all those he touched.   

"I knew we had to help when I saw how much the children loved math! These may be my future engineers."

Paul Folino
1948-2023

About MIND Education
MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

SOURCE MIND Education

Also from this source

Brienne Albert Promoted to Assistant Vice President at MIND Education

Brienne Albert Promoted to Assistant Vice President at MIND Education

MIND Education announced the promotion of Brienne Albert to Assistant Vice President of Education Success. Albert will help lead the Education...
MIND Education Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

MIND Education Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

MIND Education announces that ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.