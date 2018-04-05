Mind the Gap: Do You Really Know What Your Customer Wants?

The global survey sponsored by Genesys reveals fewer than 20 percent of companies across the world have a dedicated team to manage the complete customer journey — even though customer experience is arguably the most powerful differentiator in business today.

Evidence of this is everywhere – customer experience nightmares for airlines, retailers, telecommunications service providers, and other industries were a common theme in the news and on social media in 2017. Yet when these businesses were asked about their performance related to the customer service and support, they rated themselves much more highly than consumers do.

What: Get the Stats – Don't Become a Tragic Customer Experience Statistic

This webinar dives into findings from the Genesys State of Customer Experience report, based on a poll of 2,000 consumers and 1,300 businesses across the globe. The report highlights the disconnect between consumers and businesses across customer service expectations, technology preferences and delivery methods. The perception gap is obvious. Only 2 percent of consumers surveyed in the Genesys research prefer chatbots, yet 66 percent of businesses plan to use a chatbot this year with the goal of improving customer satisfaction.

Why: Join this webinar to learn:

How customers prefer to interact with businesses — bots, AI, mobile messaging, and more

What consumers value most when engaging with a business

What personal information consumers are willing to share for a better experience

What businesses miss when it comes to delivering an exceptional experience across all customer journeys

Who: Participants include:

Sheila McGee-Smith, principal founder, McGee-Smith Analytics

David Sudbey, chief customer officer, Genesys

Wendy Mikkelsen, director of Product Marketing, Genesys

When: Wednesday, April 18 — 60 minutes



North America: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

Latin America: 1 PM CDT/ 3 PM BRT

Thursday, April 19 — 60 minutes



Europe, Middle East & Africa: 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST

Asia-Pacific: 1 PM AEST / 11 AM SGT

How: Register now to attend this live webinar and/or to receive a post-event recording.

