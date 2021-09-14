Mindbody Announces Third Annual BOLD Partner Award Winners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that the Company has selected the recipients of the Third Annual BOLD Partner Awards.

Presented annually at BOLD, the Mindbody Conference, the BOLD Partner Awards are awarded to the Company's partners for their excellence across several distinct categories, including growth, innovation, and overall success in the partner ecosystem. Each year, BOLD brings together business owners, practitioners and experts from across the wellness services industry for the biggest event in wellness and beauty.

"At Mindbody, we value our partners greatly as they allow us to evolve swiftly to best serve the needs of our customers in an ever-changing landscape. As we have seen over the last 18 months, the ability to adapt quickly can be a game-changer for these businesses," said Josh McCarter, Mindbody CEO. "Through our BOLD Partner Awards, we are able to give our partners the recognition they deserve for all that they offer those using the Mindbody platform."

This year, the Third Annual BOLD Partner Awards are presented for four categories: Emerging Partner, Growth Leadership, Top Innovator, and Most Valuable Partner (MVP).

The MVP Award honors an especially extraordinary partner that demonstrates market-leading innovation, achieves remarkable year-over-year growth, and provides an exceptional experience to customers through the Mindbody Partner Program.

Mindbody proudly names APIANT as the winner of the 2021 MVP Award. APIANT sets itself apart through diverse integration offerings, including seamless Zoom and Shopify integrations, iterative enhancements, and excellent customer service. With 900 percent integrated location growth year-over-year, APIANT has shown they are a powerful solution for Mindbody's customers and an outstanding partner.

"As a part of Mindbody's Partner Program, we are able to proudly bring our solution to thousands of additional customers," said APIANT Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Lumiere. "We are honored to be chosen as the 2021 MVP and look forward to a long, dynamic relationship with Mindbody."

In recognition of their outstanding offerings and innovation, Mindbody also selected the market leaders listed below as BOLD Partner Award winners:

Emerging Partner Award: REACH.ai

Growth Leadership Award: LoopSpark

Top Innovator Award: Studioease

To learn more about Mindbody's valued partners visit: https://partnerstore.mindbodyonline.com/en-US/home.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

