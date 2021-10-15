Mindbody Completes Acquisition of ClassPass

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading wellness experience technology platform, today announced it has completed the acquisition of ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing access to the world's most extensive network of fitness and wellness experiences.

Originally announced on October 13, 2021, this acquisition brings two of the industry's most prominent leaders together, creating the most comprehensive technology platform for wellness business owners and the world's largest fitness and wellness experience marketplace for consumers.

"We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of ClassPass and are excited to welcome their team to the Mindbody family," said Josh McCarter, Mindbody CEO.

ClassPass CEO, Fritz Lanman will serve as President of ClassPass and Mindbody Marketplace and ClassPass CFO and COO, Tom Aveston, will serve as CFO of the new combined company. Aveston will be taking over for Brett White, Mindbody's current CFO who will be retiring from Mindbody after the transition. Lanman and Aveston will work alongside McCarter, Mindbody President, Sunil Rajasekar, and Mindbody's executive team.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About ClassPass

ClassPass provides access to the world's largest network of fitness and wellness providers, all with one membership. The ClassPass network includes pre-vetted exercise studios, health clubs and wellness businesses that offer a broad range of digital and in-person classes including yoga, Pilates, strength training and boxing, and wellness experiences such as massages, acupuncture, and spa treatments. ClassPass helps first-time studio owners, emerging fitness chains and known boutique brands to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. Since 2018, ClassPass has also partnered with some of the world's most prominent employers to offer fitness and wellness benefits through the ClassPass Corporate Wellness Program. For more information, visit http://classpass.com.





