Mindbody Named to Fast Company's Annual List of Most Innovative Companies for 2021

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for the second year in a row.

Mindbody's inclusion is largely attributed to last year's expedited rollout of its Virtual Wellness Platform. It is an innovative live streaming and video on-demand product that was released ahead of schedule to provide fitness studio owners with additional revenue sources as they navigate in-person capacity restrictions or business closures during the pandemic.

Developed with decades of industry expertise and research, in addition to seeking feedback from current customers, Mindbody's Virtual Wellness Platform meets the specific needs of the constantly evolving wellness industry.

The platform integrates seamlessly with Mindbody's turn-key CRM, scheduling, point of sale and e-commerce capabilities to incorporate an exclusive paywall and secure hosting link for live stream fitness classes or video on-demand offerings. With this fluid integration, wellness businesses are now positioned to offer hybrid memberships inclusive of both in-studio and virtual experiences.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized for this highly sought-after distinction in back-to-back to years," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "The pandemic continues to cause disruptions across the fitness industry, but with innovative solutions such as our Virtual Wellness Platform, we were able to pivot alongside our customers to find creative breakthroughs in what can only be described as the most challenging environment of our times."

The list honors the businesses that not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

