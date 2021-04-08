Mindbody Recognizes Key Team Members with Executive Promotions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the promotion of five key team members. As the wellness industry begins to rebound, Mindbody wants to acknowledge its employees for their dedication and unwavering commitment to helping people lead happier, healthier lives. These tenured team members will be integral to the brand's ongoing growth during this year and beyond.

"As with every industry, 2020 presented a number of challenges and setbacks for the wellness industry," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "However, Mindbody was able to adapt and did everything we could to provide the industry with the tools it needed to push forward. Our team was the most important ingredient in doing this — and I'm proud of our executive team's expanded diversity and continued growth."

Recent studies by Mindbody revealed that seventy-eight percent of consumers surveyed felt that wellness is more important than ever. Additionally, ninety-two percent of Mindbody app users surveyed plan to attend classes in-person post pandemic. This data fuels Mindbody's optimistic outlook that the industry is on the brink of great opportunity.

Mindbody believes its employees are the heartbeat of the company and a fundamental part of supporting the industry. Recent Mindbody promotions include:

Douglas Johnston , Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Doug joined Mindbody in 2017 to lead Mindbody's Litigation and Employment practice area. In late-2018, Doug was asked to lead Mindbody's Legal Department. Since then, he has guided the company through its go-private acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, helped expand Mindbody's international footprint into Pune, India with the acquisition of Simplicity First and represented the company in acquisitions, like Bowtie.ai that have kept Mindbody at the forefront of innovation. In addition, Doug leads a team of attorneys and staff that provide expert and strategic legal advice to management at Mindbody.





Emily Bartels , Vice President, Payments – Emily joined Mindbody in 2010 and has been instrumental in Mindbody's growth, as she built an incredibly high-performing team spanning Payment Sales, Operations, and Risk. Emily navigated Payments through a very challenging and uncertain 2020, and she will drive the Payments organization as it looks to grow Mindbody Payments and expand into broader financial services to support business owners.





Scott Fisher , Vice President, Corporate Controller – An essential part of the Mindbody team for seven years, Scott helped lead the accounting organization through the company's IPO in 2015, as a public company for over three years, and through its go-private acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. His expanded role will encompass oversight of all aspects of the accounting organization including operational processes, internal audit, financial statements, technical accounting, and M&A activities. Under Scott's leadership, the accounting team will play a critical role in supporting Mindbody's growth and strategic initiatives.





Akshay Gadre, Vice President, Software Engineering – Akshay joined Booker back in 2015 and worked tirelessly to establish its best-in-class engineering organization. He has continued that mission since the Mindbody acquisition of Booker, ensuring that Salons and Spas on the platform have the best product available to serve their businesses. Akshay has emerged as an incredible cross-business unit engineering leader, driving excellence in delivery and truly leaning into the brand's expansion in Pune, India .





– Akshay joined Booker back in 2015 and worked tirelessly to establish its best-in-class engineering organization. He has continued that mission since the Mindbody acquisition of Booker, ensuring that Salons and Spas on the platform have the best product available to serve their businesses. Akshay has emerged as an incredible cross-business unit engineering leader, driving excellence in delivery and truly leaning into the brand's expansion in . Bhalchandra Namjoshi , Vice President, Software Engineering – Bhalchandra joined Mindbody in August of 2019 just as the brand acquired Simplicity First, which was a small tech development company at the time. In less than a year and a half, he has overseen the growth of the India Development Center into an office of nearly 250 highly engaged and high performing team members who are working on critical parts of the Mindbody platform across every business unit.

