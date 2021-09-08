Mindbody Recognizes WellBiz Brands, Inc. with 2021 Industry Icon Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that the Company has awarded WellBiz Brands, Inc. ("WellBiz Brands") with the 2021 Industry Icon Award. The award, presented annually at Mindbody's BOLD conference, is given to an enterprise customer that has differentiated themselves from other businesses and made a profound, lasting impact on the wellness industry.

"WellBiz Brands'dedication to bringing exceptional wellness experiences to their customers truly makes them an industry leader. They provide each of their portfolio companies with individualized guidance and growth plans to bring their first-in-class offerings to as many consumers as possible, while keeping that valuable personal touch," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "Our collaboration with WellBiz Brands has allowed us to consciously evolve to the specific needs of our customers over the years to enhance our offerings to better serve not just WellBiz Brands, but the entire wellness industry."

WellBiz Brands is the nation's premiere franchisor of beauty and wellness brands. With five separate franchise brands, Drybar, ® Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, and LunchboxWax®, and more than 800 locations, WellBiz Brands specializes in enabling the accelerated growth of emerging consumer brands. WellBiz Brands has secured three spots on the Inc. 5000 list over the last fouryears, highlighting their unique ability to quickly scale businesses into some of the most loved brands.

Additionally, WellBiz Brands provides its portfolio with access to shared services, infrastructure and support. As part of this, WellBiz was able to secure PPP funding for its brands to assist them through the pandemic.

"As WellBiz has expanded our portfolio over the years, including our most recent acquisitions, Mindbody has grown, innovated and expanded alongside us," said WellBiz Brands' Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Morgan. "After a year of unprecedented hurdles for the wellness industry, we are honored to be chosen for the 2021 Industry Icon Award. We look forward to continuing our dedication to serving our consumers."

In 2020, Physique 57 was honored with the Industry Icon Award in recognition of the value the brand brought consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its expansive library of on-demand offerings. Orangetheory Fitness was granted the inaugural Icon Industry Award in 2019.

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the manager of five beauty and wellness franchise brands: Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, LunchboxWax®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, WellBiz Brands, has more than 800 combined U.S. locations across their five brands. Through the WellBiz Brands support center staff, the brands strive to uphold these core values: fun, ownership, respect, passion, and integrity. All five brands offer unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs from all walks of life and various investment levels, with a fresh focus on recurring revenue models. For more information about WellBiz Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com.

