MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP EXPANDS TO COLORADO, WITH OFFICES IN DENVER & FORT COLLINS OPENING LATER IN 2024

Currently Seeing Telehealth Clients & Onboarding New Clinicians

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of associates and fully licensed, independent mental health clinicians that partners with the majority of regional and national insurers, today announced its expansion of services into Colorado. Telehealth is available now and true to Mindful's roots, the company will open two physical locations in Denver in early June and Fort Collins in September. As a result of enthusiastic engagement from providers in Colorado, most of those seeking mental health can be scheduled within just 48 hours.

"In 2023, it was reported that nearly one million Coloradans couldn't get the mental health care they needed," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "Unfortunately, this lack of access is not unique. At Mindful, our mission is to provide accessible therapy and medication management to those who need it. We don't want you to struggle to get an appointment; we can match you with a provider today."

Mindful's clinicians provide medication management and therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children across a wide range of specialties, including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, behavioral disorders and more. Most local and national insurance providers are accepted.

"We have been blown away by the positive response from local providers. Our model truly supports the well-being of therapists as they pour so much into their clients and what it takes to run a business. We hope to support as many local providers in their independent practices as we can to increase access," said Crain.

By empowering independent therapists with the necessary tools and support, Mindful believes more people can access therapy. Through its model, Mindful helps mental health clinicians build independent practices by providing all-encompassing business support through webinars, community building and professional guidance.

Individuals seeking therapy can learn more and schedule an appointment now for telehealth by visiting mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful's network can visit mindfulsupportservices.com/Provider-opportunities.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive and collaborative network of independent clinicians serving more than 20,000 clients weekly. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 15 offices throughout Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful's network can visit mindfulsupportservices.com/Provider-opportunities.

