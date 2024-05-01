Mindful Therapy Group Officially Opens in Tempe, Arizona

Conveniently Located by Arizona State University Tempe Campus; Accepting New Patients Now

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of associates and fully licensed, independent mental health clinicians that accepts the majority of regional and national insurers, has officially opened its 5,000-square-foot office in Tempe, Arizona, located at 1250 W Washington St #215. Mindful has been serving the market via telehealth since February.

Conveniently located near Arizona State University Tempe Campus, Mindful expects to support a high volume of college students who cannot get into care at the university or may need more specialized support. Mindful offers a comprehensive range of mental health services, with a diverse team of therapists specializing in over 50 different areas. This breadth of expertise ensures that clients can find the support they need, whether they are dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, or many other mental health concerns.

"We know the majority of college students are dealing with at least one mental health issue and counseling centers in academic settings continue to be overwhelmed," said Derek Crain, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "We're ready to fill that gap and serve the wider community with quality, professional support."

Mindful prioritizes the unique advantages of in-person therapy, fostering deep, meaningful connections between clinicians and clients, which can often be more challenging to achieve through online platforms. With 17 therapy offices, the Tempe location is well-equipped to see a high volume of clients, with flexible hours, including Saturdays.

"The dynamic of sharing a physical space in therapy cannot be overstated. It allows for a more immediate and intuitive exchange, where therapists can better distinguish and address the evolving emotional states of their clients," said Crain. "While telehealth has its place, we believe in-person therapy should be the preferred option whenever possible, as it enables us to deliver the highest quality, most personalized care to our clients."

In April, co-founders Derek and Jessica Crain were named as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award finalists by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about Mindful's mental health services, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive and collaborative network of independent clinicians serving more than 20,000 clients weekly in Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 13 offices throughout Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

SOURCE Mindful Therapy Group