Mindful Therapy Group Increases Access to Care in Q1 Through New Programs and Partnerships

Provides more than 110,000 sessions; launches internship program with University of Washington

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Q1 2022, Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of licensed, independent clinicians, increased access to mental health care through unique partnerships and programming that benefit therapists, patients, and insurance companies serving Washington and Oregon communities.

During the quarter, Mindful scheduled more than 7,200 new patient visits, with an average of 14 sessions per patient. About 65% of new intakes were placed with a provider within only 14 days, an incredible feat given the national provider shortage.

"People are in crisis, and they need help now. Our dedicated scheduling teams comb through schedules looking for openings that greatly reduce the wait time for care," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "Because of this diligence, we end up being able to help more people, faster."

Highlights and notable areas of Q1 2022 growth:

Advocating with insurance companies to increase access: Amidst the demand for qualified therapists, Mindful has advocated with insurance companies to cover services provided by associate therapists who are working towards independent licensure. As part of their training, these associates practice under the direct supervision of a licensed therapist. Mindful is one of the only providers in the region offering this, and spent a year working with major insurance companies, including Aetna, Cigna, Kaiser Permanent and Premera Blue Cross, to make this possible. Mindful associates participating in the program saw their schedules 42% fuller compared to associates not enrolled in the program. Previously, these associate clinicians could only accept private-pay clients.

Mentoring the next generation of therapists: Mindful partnered again with the University of Washington's School of Social Work on a practicum program where students receive hands-on education of the administrative, financial, and clinical elements of running an independent practice. Master's-level students in their final year will provide low-cost counseling to those who are typically unable to afford mental health services. The goal is that by the time students finish their practicum they will have a solid foundation both in clinical work as well as the business side of mental health care.

Expanding into new markets: Mindful opened a new office in Portland, OR, and has two more opening later this year in Tigard, OR and Vancouver, WA. These curated, welcoming spaces bring Mindful's network to a combined 43 therapy offices.

With so much demand for creative solutions to address the mental health provider shortage, Mindful is on the frontlines of innovation to ultimately serve more patients. Its searchable database makes it easy for consumers to find the right provider by specialty area, location, accepted insurance, and demographic. Every week, Mindful Therapy Group's clinicians help more than 10,000 individuals, couples and families through evidence-based therapy approaches. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more.

Consumers interested in therapy can search Mindful's online database of providers or enter its referral process to be matched by visiting www.mindfultherapygroup.com.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of more than 500 licensed, independent clinicians serving communities in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has five offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter and Elliot Bay; and one in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

