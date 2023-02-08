MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP INCREASES REACH IN 2022 WITH A TOTAL OF 8 OFFICES IN WASHINGTON AND OREGON

Provides 487,981 therapy sessions to more than 40,000 patients

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of licensed, independent clinicians, had a tremendous year in 2022 increasing access to mental health care, serving more than 40,000 patients, opening three new offices and growing its base of providers by 57% in Washington and Oregon.

In 2022, Mindful saw a 35% increase in patients with more than 487,000 therapy sessions, a 35% growth compared to 2021. Mindful scheduled 26,407 new patient visits, with an average of nearly 15 sessions per patient. Meeting the high demand in both markets, Mindful was able to place about 78% of new patients with a provider within only 14 days.

"We are committed to being the go-to mental health group for independent mental health practitioners in Washington and Oregon," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "Provider burnout is a huge problem in mental health care, at a time when the need for access has never been higher. We are committed to helping providers build sustainable private practices where they can serve clients at a high level for the long term. Community members are desperately in need of mental health care and are still struggling to get an appointment due to long wait times. Our company growth this past year has helped us address the demand, and we look forward to continuing to expand our reach in 2023."

Highlights and notable areas of 2022 growth:

Expanded into new markets: Mindful opened new offices in Portland and Tigard, OR , and Vancouver, WA allowing it to serve more patients with 60 new providers in the region.

Mindful opened new offices in and , and allowing it to serve more patients with 60 new providers in the region. Grew the independent provider network: Mindful increased its providers from 486 to 761 licensed therapists and psychiatric nurse practitioners. The combination of therapists and nurse practitioners makes it easy for providers to refer clients within the group for additional care, and creates a convenient, reliable experience for clients. A growing trend, Mindful is ahead of the curve with providing more than 100 nurse practitioners who can fill the gap of unmet needs and expedite timely care for medication management.

Mindful increased its providers from 486 to 761 licensed therapists and psychiatric nurse practitioners. The combination of therapists and nurse practitioners makes it easy for providers to refer clients within the group for additional care, and creates a convenient, reliable experience for clients. A growing trend, Mindful is ahead of the curve with providing more than 100 nurse practitioners who can fill the gap of unmet needs and expedite timely care for medication management. Activated a supervised associates program to serve more patients: Mindful launched a unique program that allows clients to use their insurance for services with associate-level clinicians. This program provides greater access to mental healthcare and allows associate clinicians to build a sustainable private practice. In total, 220 associates saw more than 4,400 clients through the Supervised Associate Program.

Mindful launched a unique program that allows clients to use their insurance for services with associate-level clinicians. This program provides greater access to mental healthcare and allows associate clinicians to build a sustainable private practice. In total, 220 associates saw more than 4,400 clients through the Supervised Associate Program. Improved provider support: Mindful recognizes that making direct access to our administrative teams and is important to provider success and satisfaction. The business made significant investments in back-end infrastructure and resources to better support providers including text message alerts, data analytics tools, live chat support, and bi-monthly virtual seminars which connect providers to discuss client care, practice management strategies and support each other in staying motivated to reach professional goals.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of more than 750 licensed, independent clinicians serving communities in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has six offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter, Elliot Bay and Vancouver; and two located in Tigard and Portland Highlands, Oregon. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

