Mindful Wealth Planners Opens PlanMember Financial Center in Ventura, CA

Why Mindfulness Matters

Mindfulness is essential to the level of service that Randy and Luke provide their clients. They believe that wealth should provide a sense of security rather than be a source of stress. Their approach is to help each of their clients identify their values and cultivate habits to achieve their financial goals. Working closely with each client, they create a values-based plan and help develop positive financial habits. Through this process, Randy and Luke empower their clients to live in alignment with their values and to prepare them for the certainty of uncertainty.

PlanMember, with more than $15 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as Mindful Wealth Planners can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established nearly 40 successful Financial Centers in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"The affiliation with Mindful Wealth Planners supports PlanMember's ongoing efforts to expand our Financial Center business model across the country," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and we're looking forward to a successful long-term relationship."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

