West Coast Educators Financial, Inc. Welcomes New Financial Advisor Mihai Petrascu

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Educators Financial, Inc., a PlanMember Financial Center in Visalia, CA, is pleased to welcome Mihai Petrascu, CPA as its newest financial advisor.

With over 15 years of experience as a certified public accountant, and over 12 years as a financial advisor, Mihai has dedicated his career to providing a comprehensive financial services approach to help clients achieve their financial goals.

"Mihai's experience and client-focused approach make him an excellent addition to West Coast Educators" says Eddie Perez, Founder of West Coast Educators Financial, Inc. "His expertise in tax planning will allow us to offer this new service to our clients. In addition, we work with many local school districts, and because Mihai's wife is a teacher, he has a thorough understanding of the unique retirement-planning challenges confronting educators, administrators and other school employees."

West Coast Educators Financial, Inc. became a PlanMember Financial Center in 2020 and provides a broad array of financial services, including insurance, mortgage lending, real estate, and estate planning in addition to financial advisory services. To learn more about West Coast Educators Financial, please visit https://www.planmember.com/wce/.

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. West Coast Educators Financial, Inc. and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities