PlanMember Announces Newest Financial Center in East Providence, RI

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce WealthPlan Advisor Group (WealthPlan) in East Providence, Rhode Island, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

WealthPlan was founded by Stephen Vachon. "I've been a financial advisor for pretty much my entire adult life," says Stephen. "I've been doing this for about 25 years now, but becoming a PlanMember Financial Center is definitely one of the most exciting developments of my career." In particular, Stephen is excited about the support that PlanMember can provide as he adds new financial advisors to his team, and he's also excited about the opportunity to expand his business beyond his existing retail advisory clients into the institutional 401(k) and 403(b) marketplace by offering PlanMember's Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) product: Pooled Employer Plans - Wealth Plan. To learn more about WealthPlan Advisor Group, please visit Wealth Plan - Retirement planning & financial strategy/.

"We're really excited to welcome the new PlanMember Financial Center in Rhode Island," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "WealthPlan is one of our newest PlanMember advisor relationships, but their core mission and vision for the future are very much aligned with our own."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 27 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA. To learn more about PlanMember, please visit PlanMember Financial | Planning your future... today®.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. WealthPlan Advisor Group and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities