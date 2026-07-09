Mindgruve Named Microsoft Advertising's Global Emerging Partner of the Year

Commerce leader selected for growth, platform expertise and client impact

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve, a modern media, commerce, and data technology company, announced a double honor at the Microsoft Advertising Partner Celebration: Global Emerging Partner of the Year, which recognizes agencies in the partner tier of the program for outstanding engagement, collaboration, and revenue growth, and the Product Champion Award, which honors partners that champion new features to deliver client results.

"Being named Global Emerging Partner of the Year means Microsoft Advertising looked at every partner tier agency in their partner network worldwide and chose Mindgruve," said Joey Bridges, VP Global Search at Mindgruve. "That recognition reflects how our team operates – the measurement infrastructure we build and the platform depth we've developed through our partnership with Microsoft."

The Product Champion Award recognized Mindgruve for the closed-loop measurement it built for Canter Power Systems. Connecting Microsoft Advertising to the client's CRM and training the platform's AI on purchase signals delivered 434% lead growth and a 3,500% increase in closed sales in a single quarter.

"Working from the strategic direction our team set, Mindgruve executed a Microsoft Advertising program that connects directly to our sales outcomes. We defined the growth model and the benchmarks that mattered; they brought the depth and rigor to bring it to life," said German Llodrat, Director of Digital Marketing at Canter Power Systems. "The results since launch have reset our expectations, and they've proven to be a partner that can take a clear vision and run with it."

Mindgruve also earned two Highly Commended distinctions at The Drum Awards for Commerce Media 2026 for its work with SanMar Corporation in Commerce Media Partnership of the Year and with PrettyLitter in Best Use of Analytics in Commerce Media.

To learn how Mindgruve can help you maximize the impact of Microsoft Advertising, get in touch at mindgruve.com/contact.

About Mindgruve

Mindgruve is a modern media, commerce, and data technology company comprised of strategists, creatives, media and commerce experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth for our brand partners through data-driven marketing. With over 500 experts worldwide, Mindgruve's teams deliver modern media, commerce, and data technology solutions for global brands.

SOURCE Mindgruve