Mindr Appoints Karen Sisson as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindr, the leading provider of substance detection, monitoring and safety technology, products and services, named Karen Sisson as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. In this role, Ms. Sisson leads the company's federal, state and policy functions to advance Mindr's mission to keep people and communities safe through substance detection, monitoring and safety technology platforms.

Karen Sisson, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at Mindr

"Karen's deep understanding of legislative processes, track-record of coalition building, and passion for our mission will enable her to make a meaningful impact in advancing policies and ensuring our company remains at the forefront of the industry," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Mindr.

Karen brings more than 20 years of extensive government affairs experience and expertise, having held several key positions at Fortune 100 and privately held companies. Most recently, she served as the Head of Strategy Advocacy for Global Government Affairs and Enterprise Risk Management at 3M Company where she was instrumental in shaping the company's government affairs strategies globally.

Karen holds a Juris Doctor with Honors and a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications from Drake University.

For more information about Mindr, please visit mindrco.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is the leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety providing innovative and reliable products and services to consumers, state authorities and employers. Dedicated to public safety for more than 35 years, Mindr's portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that help customers throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the #1 ignition interlock device in the U.S. with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. Mindr's portfolio also includes Keepr, a personal pocket-sized breathalyzer that pairs with an accountability app, empowering people to make smart decisions. Mindr is a portfolio company of L. Catterton and named Best Place to Work for Working Parents in 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information visit www.mindrco.com.

SOURCE Mindr