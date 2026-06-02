Mindray Leads the Evolution of Gastroenterology Imaging with the Newly Expanded Hepatus-Series Ultrasound Systems

The enhanced platform transforms gastroenterology imaging with unified ultrasound and elastography.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader in healthcare innovation across perioperative, medical imaging, and critical care, today announced the launch of its upgraded Hepatus-Series Ultrasound Systems, a groundbreaking advancement that elevates gastroenterology imaging to new heights. Featuring the Hepatus 6, a comprehensive gastroenterology imaging solution, and the Hepatus 5, a dedicated liver platform, the series seamlessly integrates quantitative stiffness measurements from Visualized Transient Elastography with high-resolution diagnostic ultrasound. This elevated offering empowers healthcare providers with a single, streamlined solution to perform precise liver, bowel, and spleen assessments, ushering in a new era of confidence, efficiency, and versatility in clinical practice.

The Hepatus 6 is a complete gastroenterology imaging platform. By seamlessly integrating Visualized Transient Elastography (ViTE) quantitative stiffness measurements with high-resolution diagnostic ultrasound, the Hepatus 6 empowers clinicians to perform precise assessments of the liver, bowel, and spleen. For clinicians focused exclusively on hepatology, the tablet-based Hepatus 5 offers a highly targeted solution for liver scanning and diagnostics. It delivers exceptional imaging clarity and streamlines workflows, giving you the tools you need without the full GI suite. The Hepatus 6 Integrates ViTE with diagnostic ultrasound to support liver, spleen, and bowel assessment within a unified workflow.

"The Hepatus-Series is truly leading the evolution of gastroenterology imaging by uniting unmatched precision with the versatility practitioners need today," said Maher Elhihi, Vice President, Imaging Marketing & Corporate Communications at Mindray North America. "This is not just a system update, it's a redefinition of what's possible clinically. By delivering multi-organ assessment and fully integrated imaging and quantification within a singular, streamlined platform, we're empowering clinicians to elevate their diagnostic confidence and expand service offerings. Our enterprise data infrastructure seamlessly supports advanced research and operational needs, while enabling practices to capture new revenue streams in GI care."

To further enhance clinical efficiency, the Hepatus 5 and 6 Systems feature Q-Scan Intelligent Acquisition, an AI-powered technology that automatically captures multiple valid measurements in a single workflow, reducing variability. The integrated Quality Control Index provides immediate, real-time feedback, ensuring optimal probe pressure and respiratory motion stability during every examination and enabling highly accurate image capture.

Beyond powerful imaging, the Hepatus-Series is built on an enterprise-grade data infrastructure that supports structured data capture, network share, and secure file transfer integration. This robust architecture ensures repeatable exams for reliable longitudinal monitoring, ultimately improving overall diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency within specialized medical practices.

To secure long-term platform value, the Hepatus-Series includes an industry-leading five-year warranty on the Hepatus 6 and three-year warranty on the Hepatus 5. Additionally, both systems feature a Living Technology™ software upgrade pathway, ensuring the equipment remains at the absolute cutting edge of imaging performance throughout its lifecycle.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible perioperative, medical imaging, and critical care solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit www.mindray.com

SOURCE Mindray North America