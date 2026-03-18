Mindray North America Revolutionizes Respiratory Care with Landmark Entry into the Ventilator Market

The new SV-Series Ventilators deliver adaptability, flexibility, and efficiency, redefining critical care solutions for clinicians worldwide.

MAHWAH, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader in healthcare innovation across perioperative, medical imaging, and critical care, has announced its entry into the ventilator market with the launch of the SV900 and SV700 Ventilators. As the world's second-largest provider of acute care hospital ventilators, Mindray is leveraging its global expertise to make a powerful introduction to the North American market. This strategic expansion broadens Mindray's critical care portfolio, providing clinicians with adaptable, flexible, and efficient technology that delivers uncompromising care in high-pressure environments.

The Mindray SV-Series sets a new standard in intelligent ventilation, empowering clinicians with deeper insights, adaptable technologies, and efficient workflows. Speed Speed The SV900 and SV700 Ventilators deliver adaptability, flexibility, and efficiency, supporting patients of all ages and respiratory needs across care settings. The SV900 and SV700 seamlessly integrate invasive, non-invasive, and high-flow oxygen therapies into a single device.

"Entering the U.S. ventilator market with the SV900 and SV700 represents a pivotal moment in our company's growth and commitment to healthcare providers," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. "We are enabling our partners to achieve significant economies of scale, streamline procurement processes, and enhance patient care by integrating our new respiratory solutions into our critical care portfolio and equipping their teams with a full suite of cutting-edge tools from a single, trusted provider."

The SV900 and SV700 Ventilators deliver adaptability, flexibility, and efficiency, supporting patients of all ages and respiratory needs across care settings. They seamlessly integrate invasive, non-invasive, and high-flow oxygen therapies into a single device, streamlining workflows and ensuring the right level of support at every stage of recovery. With tools for weaning and lung-protective strategies, the SV-Series enhances clinical decision-making and helps to improve patient outcomes.

In addition to these advanced clinical features, both ventilators are backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty, reflecting Mindray's unwavering dedication to long-term value and partnership. This coverage, part of Mindray's comprehensive total cost of ownership approach, ensures that healthcare providers benefit from exceptional quality, robust support, and ongoing service well beyond installation.

Mindray's entry into the ventilator market marks a significant step in expanding advanced respiratory care options for clinicians and patients, reinforcing the medical device leader's commitment to driving innovation in healthcare.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible perioperative, medical imaging, and critical care solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com/na.

SOURCE Mindray North America