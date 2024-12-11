Mindray North America Is Awarded Vizient Innovative Technology Designation for its Hepatus-Series Liver Imaging Technology

Global Developer of Advanced Healthcare Solutions Receives Innovative Technology Designation for its Liver Transient Elastography Imaging Technology from Vizient

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions specializing in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, proudly announces it has received an Innovative Technology designation for its Hepatus-Series technology from Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country.

The Hepatus-Series Transient Elastography systems address growing concerns around liver disease. It has been selected by Vizient's customer-led council for its potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, or improve the business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.

"At Mindray, we are committed to advancing medical solutions and dedicated to shaping excellence in care delivery to provide high-quality care for patients," said Bill Dwyer, VP Corporate and Strategic Accounts. Dwyer continued, "Innovation is the cornerstone of our Hepatus technology, empowering clinicians with precise, real-time quantitative data that serves as a valuable tool for liver assessment and disease management. By integrating advanced workflows with user-centric design, we are transforming liver care, enabling healthcare providers to gain rapid insights into overall liver health and monitoring."

"What makes a product worthy of this designation is that it has a unique quality that differentiates it from its competitors," said Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director, Contract Services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. "Our provider customer council determined that Mindray's Hepatus-Series Liver Imaging Technology met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes."

Vizient represents a diverse customer-base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with provider-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

The Hepatus-Series, comprised of Hepatus 5 and Hepatus 6, leverages advanced imaging technology to enhance diagnostic capabilities for liver health assessments. Its real-time imaging and data acquisition offers unparalleled accuracy in evaluating liver tissue and detecting early signs of potential liver disease.

Mindray's commitment to continuous innovation is evident in the Hepatus-Series Systems' robust features and investment protection plan, including its Living Technology promise, providing software updates and comprehensive warranty coverage, ensuring peace of mind for healthcare providers.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com/na.

