Mindray Partners with Aegle Medical Solutions to Expand its Non-Invasive Liver Care Offerings to the U.S. Market

Mindray North America

30 Jan, 2024, 11:08 ET

Aegle Medical Solutions will be the sole distributor of Mindray's Hepatus-Series Transient Elastography Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray North America, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound announced a new strategic agreement with Aegle Medical Solutions, a long-time distributor of medical devices based in Ohio, to be the sole distributor of its Hepatus-Series Transient Elastography Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems for liver care.

Aegle Medical Solutions has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, providing a consultative approach to helping healthcare professionals evaluate and implement new technologies into their clinical settings. The agreement with Aegle to distribute the Hepatus-Series underscores both companies' commitment to address the growing prevalence of chronic liver disease. Mindray and Aegle Medical are devoted to delivering non-invasive solutions to detect, diagnose, and track liver diseases in patients to help reduce the risk of pain and further complications that typically occur with other methods of diagnosis, such as liver biopsy.

"As liver disease continues to grow as an epidemic, it is important for us to continuously find new ways to better serve patients by enabling their clinicians to get a clear view of liver health with innovative technologies and quantitative tools that are reliable," said Wayne Quinn, Mindray North America President. "The partnership with Aegle to distribute the Hepatus-Series Ultrasound Systems provides us with an excellent opportunity to better serve those patients and expand our liver care offerings in the U.S. market."

"We are extremely excited about this exclusive distribution agreement with Mindray to introduce to the U.S. market their NexGen transient technology, called the Hepatus," said Michael McTighe, President & CEO, Aegle Medical. "At Aegle Medical, we are dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals with emerging technologies that improve their clinical confidence, diagnostic accuracy, and overall patient satisfaction, and that is exactly what Mindray has developed and delivered to the market with the introduction of the Hepatus platform."

The Hepatus-Series Ultrasound Systems use transient elastography to offer clinicians a complete solution for non-invasive liver disease management. The Hepatus-Series Systems feature a new suite of quantitative tools for evaluating liver disease, providing clinicians with an easy-to-use and reliable solution for diagnosing liver fibrosis and liver steatosis.

About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Milpitas, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com.

About Aegle Medical Solutions
Aegle Medical Solutions has more than 25 years of experience and knowledge in the healthcare industry, providing a consultative approach to assisting healthcare professionals evaluate and implement new technologies into their clinical setting. A medical distributor of NexGen technologies across the US&C, Aegle Medical is dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals with emerging technologies. Aegle Medical sells and distributes cutting-edge medical equipment and innovative software that increases clinical confidence, diagnostic accuracy, and patient satisfaction. https://aeglemedicalsolutions.com/mindray/

