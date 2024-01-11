Mindray and WakeMed collaboration will deliver innovative monitoring capabilities to better enhance clinical workflow and patient care

MAHWAH, N.J, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, today announced a five-year agreement with WakeMed Health & Hospitals (WakeMed), a leading health system in Raleigh, N.C. The nationally recognized 970-bed not-for-profit health care system selected Mindray's intuitive patient monitoring systems—including the BeneVision Distributed Monitoring System (DMS) and BeneVision N-series Patient Monitoring Systems—for its three hospitals.

Mindray Selected as Patient Monitoring Solution Provider for WakeMed Health & Hospitals Post this Mindray and WakeMed Health & Hospitals (WakeMed) announce a five-year agreement

As part of the agreement, approximately 2,300 monitoring devices will be installed in WakeMed's emergency and inpatient areas, across all acuity levels, to help assess and facilitate patient care, monitor vitals and condition changes in real-time, and provide seamless data integration during patient transport throughout its facilities.

"We are very excited to collaborate with WakeMed," stated Wayne Quinn, President, Mindray North America. Wayne continued, "Our purpose is to provide our customers with progressive technology that helps them deliver the highest quality care now and in the future, aligning with a shared vision of better healthcare for all. The contract with WakeMed underscores our commitment to ensuring the health system has access to tools and technologies that enable clinicians to work more efficiently while helping WakeMed fulfill its mission to improve the health and well-being of their community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all."

"Mindray's monitoring technology will allow us to further improve patient safety, efficiency and clinical workflow as we continue to deliver life-changing care," said Neal Chawla, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) for WakeMed. "Alongside comprehensive patient monitoring, these innovative tools help prevent alarm fatigue and create a quieter, more restful environment for patients—a critical element to promote healing."

The BeneVision N-Series consists of six monitors with the same user interface. It allows healthcare facilities to choose their ideal display size and parameter capabilities, putting precise, relevant data at clinicians' fingertips. As the first-ever patient monitoring platform to incorporate capacitive touch screen technology across all of its monitors, N-Series enables clinicians to cut minutes off of clinical review, analysis and charting time, leading to increased efficiencies and driving positive patient outcomes. The N-Series' modular design expands, providing a scalable solution and the ability to flex from low acuity to high acuity, seamless data integration during transport, and flexible licensing options.

Mindray's BeneVision DMS provides continuous, real-time access and surveillance across large and small healthcare networks and integrates and displays patient information from networked bedside monitors, vital signs monitors, wireless transport solutions, and telemetry transmitters – supporting up to 1,200 devices across the enterprise, locally, and remotely. The BeneVision DMS enables clinicians to observe, manage and document a patient's condition in support of high-quality, patient-centric care, from admission to discharge.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com.

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed's 970-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, seven emergency departments, a dedicated Children's Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, more than 90 physician offices and Wake County's only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed's mission-driven team includes more than 10,300 employees, 1,400 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 700 physicians and providers with WakeMed Physician Practices – all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Mindray North America