Mindray Slated to Disrupt the Elastography Market with New Transient Elastography Product

News provided by

Mindray North America

01 Jun, 2023, 11:36 ET

Mindray's strategic entrance into the transient elastography market illustrates its dedication to advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare solutions and technologies in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, announced its entrance into the transient elastography market with the launch of the Hepatus 6 Diagnostic Ultrasound System. The Hepatus 6 Ultrasound combines transient elastography and diagnostic ultrasound in one device, making it ideally suited for non-invasive detection, diagnosis, and evaluation of liver disease.

Continue Reading
Introducing the Hepatus 6 Transient Elastography Ultrasound System
Introducing the Hepatus 6 Transient Elastography Ultrasound System
Hepatus 6 Ultrasound System - A Clear Vision for Liver Care
Hepatus 6 Ultrasound System - A Clear Vision for Liver Care

Mindray has continued to show its dedication and perseverance for industry-leading technology that pushes the boundaries of healthcare innovation. With the strategic entrance into the transient elastography imaging market, Mindray is committed to making an impact and addressing the growing prevalence of Chronic Liver Disease and rising public healthcare concern.  

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million adults are diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis every year in the United States and more than 56,000 deaths are associated with liver disease1. In response, Mindray has delivered a unique solution that addresses this market need with the Hepatus 6 System. The system uses real-time 2D ultrasound with Visual Transient Elastography (ViTE), making it the optimal solution to detect, quantify, and evaluate liver fibrosis and steatosis.

"The global elastography imaging industry generated $3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $6 billion by 20312, with much of this growth fueled by the rise in the prevalence of chronic liver diseases," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "The Hepatus 6 System provides clinicians a clear view of patient liver health and helps create a clear path forward for patients with chronic liver diseases, like no other system on the market today. We are excited to bring this offering to clinicians to help them provide better healthcare for all."

Mindray's trailblazing technology in liver care brings clinicians a complete solution for non-invasive liver disease management using transient elastography. The Hepatus 6 System features a new suite of quantitative tools for evaluating liver disease providing clinicians with an easy-to-use and reliable solution for diagnosing liver fibrosis and liver steatosis.

About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

References

  1. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/liver-disease.htm
  2. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elastography-imaging-market-to-reach-usd-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301639804.html#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20report%2C%20the,7.1%25%20from%202022%20to%202031.

SOURCE Mindray North America

Also from this source

Mindray North America Partners with BOMImed to Deliver State-of-the-Art Healthcare in Canada

Mindray Celebrates Opening Of Expanded Nashville Experience Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.