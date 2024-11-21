Mindray Strengthens its Office-based Ultrasound Machine Portfolio Debuting the Consona-Series

Mindray continues to push the boundaries of private practice ultrasound machine innovation

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare solutions and technologies in ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced the launch of its Consona-Series Ultrasound Machines, two new imaging solutions that will expand its private office portfolio. These console-based ultrasound systems are powered by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+). The Consona-Series sets a new benchmark in the shared service environment, addressing the needs of women's health, radiology, and cardiovascular departments.

The Consona N9 Ultrasound System redefines excellence in image quality and ergonomics, establishing a new benchmark in the shared service environment.

Mindray's Consona-Series introduces two advanced systems: the Consona N9 Ultrasound Machine and the more compact Consona N6 Ultrasound Machine. Both systems redefine excellence in image quality and ergonomics, helping clinicians increase throughput, accelerate exam times, and streamline workflow across diverse clinical settings.

Our new ultrasound solutions for private office care represent a new standard in image quality and ultrasound ergonomics, designed to meet the growing demands of patients and clinicians alike," said Tracy Mingione, Marketing Manager for Private Office Ultrasound at Mindray North America. Mingione continued, "By collaborating closely with customers and strategic partners, we've developed a platform that mirrors the performance and efficiency found in hospital settings with cost-effective pricing. This innovation not only bridges the gap between hospital and private office ultrasound imaging but also equips clinicians with cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional patient care."

The Consona-Series features meaningful ergonomic enhancements, including a customizable gesture-powered touchscreen and a fully adjustable floating control panel, enabling seamless and efficient workflow and intuitive operation. Both systems are backed by a five-year warranty and Mindray's exclusive Living Technology™ promise, offering customers easily upgradable software enhancements to keep their ultrasound machines at the leading-edge throughout their life cycle. The introduction of the Consona-Series Ultrasound Machines underscores Mindray's mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible by providing clinicians with best-in-class solutions to deliver high-quality patient care.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com/na .

SOURCE Mindray North America