Mindtrip Launches Start Anywhere, A Powerful New Way to Build Travel Itineraries From Any Point of Inspiration

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced the launch of Start Anywhere, a powerful new functionality giving travelers, for the first time, the ability to instantly build their very own dream itineraries from any point of inspiration.

Purpose-built for today's social media inspired traveler, Start Anywhere enables travelers to build the trip of their dreams from a YouTube video, an article, a social media post, blog or receipt in mere moments

Be it content from a travel site, a Creator's post on social channels, or a well-known publication, Start Anywhere empowers travelers to simply capture a screen grab or URL, upload it to Mindtrip and in seconds, Mindtrip processes the content and produces a full blown customizable list or an itinerary. From leisure and adventure travel, to business and group travel, Start Anywhere breaks users out of the confines of a travel platform's walls and caters to the fluid way that people plan and experience travel.

"People don't plan travel in a linear fashion, yet the travel industry continues to offer only platforms that do just that," said Andy Moss, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "However, at Mindtrip, we believe that planning for the adventure should be as fun as the adventure itself. We've developed Start Anywhere to enable people everywhere to turn all of the incredible travel content online into something actionable. You want recommendations for 36 hours in Miami? Now you have it. With reports showing that 75 percent of people find travel inspiration on social sites or online, we are excited to see what travelers do with this game-changing technology and how it will transform the way we all approach planning vacations."

Designed with a social savvy audience in mind, Start Anywhere's functionality is incredibly easy to use. Users simply sign up for a Mindtrip account, capture either the URL of a travel website, blog post, YouTube video, or a screenshot of travel content on instagram, tiktok or from a favorite publication, and upload it to Mindtrip. In seconds Mindtrip's AI platform translates the contents into a full-blown itinerary, with recommended things to do, where to go, and places to eat listed for each day, based on account preferences and the content provided.

Should a user have already booked a hotel or flight, Start Anywhere also delivers. Users just have to upload a screenshot of their receipt or forward a confirmation email to Mindtrip and the site will provide a robust itinerary that matches the receipts dates and locations of travel.

Start Anywhere also empowers Creators to generate additional revenue streams. In just a few steps, Creators simply sign up for the Mindtrip Creator program, generate their own Mindtrip magic link, and embed it into every piece of travel content they produce. Links can be placed wherever the Creator sees fit— in descriptions, posts, bios, comments and more. When someone clicks on the Creator's Magic link, Mindtrip generates an individualized itinerary or list based on the Creator's content, turning their valuable recommendations into customizable and actionable travel plans for their audience. Mindtrip pays Creators for each new registered user on the Mindtrip platform, delivering an opportunity for Creators to earn extra cash by doing exactly what they love, while generating more value for their followers.

"As travel content creators, Start Anywhere is super helpful," said The Criders. "To be able to turn our content into actionable recommendations for our followers, just by including a link, is not only time-saving, but also a game changer for travelers."

To ensure each recommendation produced is actionable and up-to-date, Mindtrip relies on its robust knowledge base. Built from existing AI models and supplemented with the platform's own knowledge base of over 6M points of interest - from hotels, cities/neighborhoods, restaurants, attractions, activities, information and more - Mindtrip updates its data monthly to ward against travel hallucinations. With an in-depth understanding of over 200 countries and counting, Mindtrip's approach to using AI in travel continues to be lauded by the industry as being light years ahead in delivery.

For more information about Mindtrip and its Start Anywhere functionality, please visit: Mindtrip.ai

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

