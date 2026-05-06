Mindtrip Launches Travel's First All-in-One Agentic AI Flight Booking Experience, Powered by Partnership With Sabre and PayPal

From search to checkout, new conversation-led experience brings discovery, booking, and payments together, helping travelers instantly evaluate complex flight options and make smarter decisions in real time

At launch, consumers who book flights on Mindtrip can earn 5,000 PayPal points ($50 value*) when they spend $250+ using PayPal Buy Now Pay Later*

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to travel differently, today announced the launch of Mindtrip Flights, a new, conversation-led experience that makes it easier to find, compare, and book flights while making smarter decisions along the way.

Mindtrip today announced the launch of Mindtrip Flights, a new, conversation-led experience that makes it easier to find, compare, and book flights while making smarter decisions along the way. Powered by Sabre's AI-native travel platform, Sabre Mosaic™, offering agentic-ready Air APIs and integrated with PayPal's agentic commerce services, Mindtrip Flights brings real-time flight options and booking into one seamless experience. Unlike traditional flight search tools that rely on filters and long lists of results, Mindtrip Flights removes the tedious tasks of having to manually piece together a variety of variables, travelers can simply "talk" to Mindtrip, whether planning a quick trip or something more complex, like coordinating a group flying from different cities.

Powered by Sabre's AI-native travel platform, Sabre Mosaic™, offering agentic-ready Air APIs and integrated with PayPal's agentic commerce services, Mindtrip Flights brings real-time flight options and booking into one seamless experience. Unlike traditional flight search tools that rely on filters and long lists of results, Mindtrip Flights removes the tedious tasks of having to manually piece together a variety of variables, travelers can simply "talk" to Mindtrip, whether planning a quick trip or something more complex, like coordinating a group flying from different cities.

Built to handle the complexity of modern travel planning, travelers can ask questions like "what are the cheapest flights for a ten-day trip to Paris in June" or compare options based on timing, budget, and convenience. By analyzing countless flight combinations behind the scenes, factoring in timing flexibility, routing nuances, and evolving traveler preferences, the experience delivers a concise set of structured, high-quality recommendations.

"Flight planning is one of the most complex and time-consuming parts of travel," said Andy Moss, CEO of Mindtrip. "Mindtrip Flights shows how agentic AI can simplify that complexity, moving travelers from overwhelming choice to clear, confident decisions. Travel is shifting from search to AI-assisted decision-making, and the platforms that win will be the ones that understand the traveler and deliver the best outcome at the right moment."

Mindtrip Flights also adapts to real-world scenarios, including different departure cities, alternate airports, and changing plans. It evaluates key tradeoffs, like price versus convenience or shorter travel time, to highlight the options that matter most, reducing the need for manual comparison. Over time, the platform learns from traveler preferences to deliver increasingly personalized recommendations.

"This is the moment the industry and its travelers have been waiting for with agentic AI," said Garry Wiseman, President of Product & Engineering at Sabre. "For the first time, we've truly bridged the gap between inspiration and purchase, allowing travelers to move from intent to transaction entirely within the same chat, rather than simply being redirected to book on a website. By anchoring real-time airline content and trusted payments into Mindtrip's consumer interface, we've moved agentic AI out of the lab and onto the ledger. It's no longer theoretical – it's a live production blueprint that paves the way for a new era of scalable, autonomous travel commerce." Wiseman added, "This isn't just a one-off project. The way we see it, it's an open invitation to the industry. If you're building the next great AI experience, we can make that a reality. We've created a blueprint for how the travel industry can come together to scale in the agentic era."

To get started, travelers visit mindtrip.ai/flights and begin planning through a simple conversation. When it's time to book, they can check out directly within the experience using PayPal, including their flexible options like Buy Now, Pay Later (subject to approval, terms apply) with both PayPal's Pay in 4 and Pay Monthly options.

"Travel is one of the most meaningful ways people spend their money, and how they pay for it matters," said Anand Sivadasan, VP and Head of BNPL, PayPal. "By integrating PayPal Buy Now, Pay Later into Mindtrip's experience, we're giving consumers greater flexibility at checkout while helping travel partners drive higher engagement and conversion This is what it looks like when trusted payments meet agentic travel experiences."

To celebrate the launch and make upcoming travel plans more affordable, travelers who redeem the offer in the PayPal app and spend $250 or more using PayPal's Buy Now Pay Later options on Mindtrip can earn 5,000 points (approximate $50 value, subject to terms) after completing an eligible booking.

For more information on how Mindtrip Flights marks an early step in how agentic AI can transform travel planning, please visit www.mindtrip.ai.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. http://www.sabre.com

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets across 14,000 banks globally to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

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SOURCE Mindtrip