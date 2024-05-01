Mindtrip Ushers in the Future of Travel Planning with the Launch of New AI Powered Platform

Whether you're looking for flights and popular hotels, or locals-only restaurants and must-see attractions, Mindtrip empowers travelers around the globe to travel differently as they easily discover, plan, customize, and book every aspect of their travel experience all in one place

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip , an AI powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced the consumer launch of its travel platform. Combining conversational AI with the rich and visual world of travel content, Mindtrip is the first travel platform in the market to cater to the fluid ways consumers travel. Whether you're a meticulous planner arranging flights and accommodations, a parent in search of family-friendly activities, an intrepid explorer seeking hidden gems, or someone craving an authentic local dining experience on a whim, Mindtrip simplifies the entire travel process. From planning and scheduling to booking and on-the-ground exploration, Mindtrip offers a comprehensive solution, consolidating all essential travel resources into one visually stunning platform.

Combining conversational AI with the rich and visual world of travel content, Mindtrip is the first travel platform in the market to cater to the fluid ways consumers travel.

"We believe that AI will become the new front door for many things we do in life, including travel planning, and we developed Mindtrip to cater to exactly how consumers travel today," said Andy Moss, CEO and founder of Mindtrip. "We have taken the advancements of ChatGPT, and combined it with rich travel content from thousands of sources – to create the most accurate and engaging travel platform available today. It's thrilling to be a part of an all new solution that not only will make spreadsheet travel planning a thing of the past, but one that is destined to make a wealth of travelers' dream vacations a reality."

Powered by advanced AI technology, Mindtrip is designed to inspire at every turn. Users simply visit the site, fill out a brief travel persona quiz, and start chatting with Mindtrip's conversational AI. Conversations can cover a wide range of topics, from general inquiries like "Where is the best place to scuba dive nearby?" to more specific questions such as "What are the must-see attractions for my family on the Big Island in Hawaii?" or "Which destinations are ideal for a remote proposal?" Utilizing its vast database of places sourced from over 30 countries, Mindtrip swiftly processes this information. Within seconds, it generates a tailored, practical, and inspiring travel itinerary.

Featuring streamlined recommendations for everything travelers need, including the best flights, restaurants, cool boutique hotels, must-see attractions, and driving distances, Mindtrip's itinerary is fully editable, empowering travelers to jump in and easily move things around. Should a user discover or be inspired by another Mindtripper's post, they can copy and customize their itineraries or save proposed ideas to their favorites, where they can contemplate them and book later.

Unlike other platforms, Mindtrip also empowers users to invite anyone they are traveling with, like family and friends, to weigh in and help co-create an itinerary. Throughout the process, Mindtrip will showcase incredible photos, maps, review summaries, reservation options, and real-time pricing, so that users can gain a full view into their upcoming trip.

While on their trip, users can reference what's up next each day, including any ticket information that has been stored on the platform. Post-trip, users can even use the platform to track expenses, scrapbook their adventure, and publish it, so others in the Mindtrip community can become inspired.

"The travel and tourism industry is an ideal candidate for the innovation today's AI technology provides," said Lynn Carpenter at Visit California. "Currently, consumers often spend weeks and sometimes months searching for travel information to build their personal itineraries. Companies, like Mindtrip, that are using these advanced technology capabilities will make a huge difference in supporting consumers in their trip planning journey."

While in its closed Beta, Mindtrip quickly caught the attention of the industry, attracting a myriad of travel partners, from OTAs to tourism groups, airlines and hotels, and travel agents alike who have been keen to discuss partnership opportunities as they realize the future of AI and travel, with many remarking that Mindtrip is the first to deliver on what the future holds.

For more information on Mindtrip and how to access its free to use service, please visit: Mindtrip.ai

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels.

Media Contact:

Rachel Rogers

310-770-4917

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindtrip