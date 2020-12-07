MINES & Associates Add New Smoking Cessation and Parenting Coaching Programs to Enhance Top-Tier EAP Services

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) has announced that starting December 1, 2020 they will provide access to a digital CBT-based smoking cessation program and robust parental coaching services as a standard feature of their award-winning Employee Assistance Programs. To provide these services, MINES has partnered with MindCotine™ who has pioneered a new virtual reality-based approach to quitting smoking. Additionally, MINES has partnered with Kylee Money, founder of Parenting Made Joyful™, to provide the parental coaching services.

These new services allow MINES to continue to support clients in a wholistic way and provide the broadest possible support for individual needs. Both services will be totally virtual and allow clients to utilize them from the comfort of their own home. As Cristian Waitman, COO of MindCotine, says, "Our program helps you quit smoking for good with a unique combination of Virtual Reality, mindfulness, and CBT that will train your brain to quit for good right from the comfort of home." Additional program details include:

Mindcotine™: Comprehensive CBT-based smoking cessation program that offers Virtual Reality mindful exposure therapy, 6-week program with 8-month follow-up, and Peer support all resulting in a 33% quit rate and 45% smoking reduction rate for users.

Parenting Made Joyful™: Diverse selection of new parent coaching topics and ability to work directly with a coach to address a multitude of issues with children ages 0-6 including solving sleep and behavior problems, learning how to work from home with kids at home, getting along with siblings, and more.

"We feel these programs offer unique support options for our clients and ensures that MINES continues to provide a comprehensive and top-tier EAP solution in 2021." – Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D., CEO at MINES.

Employers or benefits consultants looking for support options can find out more information by visiting www.minesandassociates.com or calling 1-800-873-7138.

